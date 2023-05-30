"I've suffered for years, I even play in old shoes" - Petra Kvitova breaks down injury concerns after French Open exit

Petra Kvitova made an unceremonious exit from the French Open, losing in the first round to Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the final match on Tuesday night at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 6-3, 6-4 drubbing, however, did not come completely out of the blue. Kvitova has been battling a foot injury ever since lifting her 30th career title in Miami and played only one match on clay in the lead-up to the French Open.

Speaking to a Czech portal post her loss, the two-time Wimbledon champion said she has suffered with the same injury — a growth that presses against her Achillies — for years. It was something, Kvitova said, has pushed her to play with older, softer shoes.

"I have had the growth on my leg for many years, the shoe presses on my Achilles and it hurts every time I move," Petra Kvitova said. "A bigger inflammation developed, I brought it from Miami, where I probably dragged it. But I'm not complaining, the title was worth it.

"I already had it at the Rio Olympics when I fought for bronze," she continued. "I've suffered from it 100% for quite a few years now, because of it I even play in old shoes, which are softer on the heel and don't press as much."

Elaborating on her latest bout with the injury, Kvitova said things began to go south in Miami and it took her a while to get back in shape. The Czech added that she missed out on practice, playing matches on clay and that reflected in her game on Tuesday.

"It took me a long time to get myself together and I'm still getting myself together," Petra Kvitova said. "I didn't even train properly before Paris. I tried tennis only in the last few days and it was visible in the movement and the game in general.

"On clay, you have to get used to it, practice it," she continued. "I also missed matches, I had only one in Madrid and it wasn't the best. There was a possibility that I wouldn't even start. We said I would fly here and if the pain came back I wouldn't play. Fortunately, it relented."

"Looking forward to the grass" - Petra Kvitova to fly to Berlin after French Open

Petra Kvitova during her first-round match at the French Open.

Petra Kvitova, however, remains hopeful of a good grass season. The faster green lawns are where the Czech has had the best results of her career — including her two Wimbledon titles.

The World No. 10 said she will be flying out to Berlin post the French Open, and has Eastbourne and Wimbledon on her schedule.

"Now I'm glad that the clay is behind me and I'm looking forward to the grass," Petra Kvitova said. "I plan to go to Berlin, Eastbourne and Wimbledon."

Kvitova will be the defending champion at Eastbourne. She had lifted the trophy at the WTA 500 event last year, beating fellow Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko in the summit clash.

