"I don't want Novak Djokovic, I am not like this stupid guy that wants to beat the best" - When Rafael Nadal preferred easy opponent for US Open final

Rafael Nadal won his second US Open title in 2013 by beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Nadal, who previously triumphed at the Canadian Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati that season, entered the tournament seeded second.

He reached the final following wins over Ryan Harrison, Rogerio Dutra da Silva, Ivan Dodig, Philip Kohlschreiber, Nicolas Almagro and Richard Gasquet.

Here, the Spaniard was up against top seed Novak Djokovic and beat him 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Nadal was asked in his post-match press conference if he felt that winning the trophy was special since he beat Djokovic in the final.

The Spaniard responded by saying that while winning the trophy was the most important thing, defeating an opponent like Djokovic did make it special.

"In the end, the most important thing is have the trophy. That's the real thing. Because at the end, when you finish your career, it will be the memory that you have," Nadal said.

"But the momentum, is true that winning against big opponents makes the victory more special. So that's the real thing," he added.

Nadal also jokingly said that if he was asked who he wanted to face in the final, he wouldn't want Djokovic to be on the other end as he wanted to face easy opponents rather than the best players.

"If you ask me now, I will say yes. Is more special win against a big player like Novak than another one," the Spaniard said.

"But if you ask me what I want when I am in the final, I don't want Novak in front. That's the real thing. I am not like this stupid guy that wants to beat the best. I don't want to play against the best. I want to play against an easy opponent," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic faced each other in three US Open finals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after the 2010 US Open final

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have locked horns thrice at the US Open, all of them in finals.

They first met in the title clash of the 2010 edition and the Spaniard won 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to win his first title at the New York Major and complete the Career Grand Slam.

Djokovic avenged this defeat by beating Nadal 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 in the 2011 final to claim his first title in Flushing Meadows.

The 2013 final remains the last encounter between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the US Open till date.

