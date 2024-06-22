"I don't want to sit by and let this happen, I had to do something" - When Serena Williams was taken to court by Lisa Raymond after Olympic snub

Former tennis pro Lisa Raymond voiced her frustration and took compatriot Serena Williams to court, following an Olympic snub. This incident unfolded during the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney.

In 2000, Team USA's women's tennis team included the WTA top three players at the time: Lindsay Davenport, Monica Seles, and Venus Williams. The remaining spot was supposed to go to Raymond, then-World No. 1 in doubles. However, it was given to Serena Williams instead.

Raymond learned of this decision from team coach Billie Jean King just days before it was publicly announced. She filed a grievance against the United States Tennis Association (USTA), leading to a six-hour arbitration hearing in New York.

Testimony during the hearing included statements from Serena, Billie Jean King, Raymond herself, and officials from the USTA and US Olympic Committee (USOC). Despite her efforts, the 50-year-old's attempt to replace the 23-time Major champion in the team was ultimately unsuccessful.

Later, Lisa Raymond gave an interview to The New York Times, explaining that while she initially tried to accept the decision, she eventually felt compelled to take action rather than passively let things unfold.

''I could have thought, 'O.K., this is no big deal,' '' Raymond said. ''But then I thought, I don't want to sit by and let this happen. It's not in my personality to be confrontational, but I had to do something.''

She also said (via ESPN):

"You don't fight your butt off to become the No. 1 doubles player in the world and don't get chosen to go the Olympic Games. How that's not good enough -- you tell me."

Venus and Serena Williams won doubles gold at 2000 Sydney Olympics

Venus (L) and Serena Williams pictured at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

The 2000 Sydney Olympics marked one of Team USA's most successful Games, securing two gold and one bronze.

Venus Williams clinched one gold in singles by beating Russia's Elena Dementieva 6-2, 6-4. Later, she and her sister Serena won another gold by dismissing Netherlands' Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans 6-1, 6-1 in doubles.

Meanwhile, Monica Seles also contributed to the team's success by winning a bronze medal in the women's singles event. She defeated Australia's Jelena Dokic 6-1, 6-4.

