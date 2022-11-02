“I had Wimbledon in mind since I was a little kid, inspired by Steffi Graf and Boris Becker” - Angelique Kerber reveals why her autobiography was inspired by her 2018 triumph at SW19

Angelique Kerber has revealed that Wimbledon served as the framework for her recently-released autobiography, A Question of Will.

In an interview with Bild, the three-time Grand Slam Champion said that she has been obsessed with the grasscourt Major ever since she was a kid. She added that she was inspired by fellow Germans and Wimbledon champions Steffi Graf and Boris Becker.

"As you said, Wimbledon is the common thread, and in a way it also runs through my life. I had Wimbledon in mind since I was a little kid, inspired by Steffi Graf and Boris Becker. Everyone knew Wimbledon even in kindergarten. It's just a term. I also experienced so much at the tournament: from the best moment on Center Court to first-round defeats. So that is the framework of my story,” said Kerber.

Angelique Kerber defeated seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title in 2018. When asked about a moment from the match that she would remember forever, the German responded: "When I converted the match point."

"When I converted the match point. one hundred percent. That was the first moment I thought: Wow, is this all really happening?! And when I held up the bowl. Just goosebumps. Until then, I hadn't really allowed myself to think about winning. Mainly because I knew Serena and I knew that the match wasn't over until the last ball was converted," she said.

She added that every tournament has its own story when asked about her two other Grand Slam triumphs.

"Without Australia I wouldn't have managed all the other things, that was the initial spark. Then to become number 1 in New York in connection with the second Grand Slam success. So every tournament has its own story,” Kerber said.

“I think I'll be back at the end of the year” – Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber - Wimbledon 2021

Angelique Kerber took to Twitter in August to announce that she was taking a break from the WTA tour due to being pregnant with her first child.

"I really wanted to play the @usopen but eventually I decided that two against one just isn't fair competition. For the next months, I will take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player but then again, I believe it’s for the best possible reason! I will miss all of you," she wrote.

In an interview, she revealed her plans to return to the tour sometime towards the end of 2023, probably at the US Open.

"I think I'll be back at the end of the year. So rather New York than Wimbledon, but if it's already in Wimbledon, then gladly there," Angelique Kerber said.

