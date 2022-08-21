Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin became an internet sensation this week after a video of her dancing at a party surfaced online, and tennis ace Andy Roddick, for one, is glad that it is the kind of controversy politicians in Finland are getting into.

In fact, the former US Open champion wishes that those in power in his own country, the United States, would be docile enough to get into similar kinds of trouble instead of the significantly more harmful controversies they seem to be embroiled in.

"I wish for these types of political controversies," Roddick wrote on Twitter, in response to the video of Sanna Marin dancing.

Daniil Medvedev to emulate Andy Roddick at the US Open this year

Daniil Medvedev will emulate Andy Roddick at the US Open this year, thanks to his top seeding

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick's feat of being the last non-Big-4 top seed at a Grand Slam will finally have a successor, as Daniil Medvedev is guaranteed to be the top seed at this year's US Open.

The Russian, who is also the defending champion, is assured of the spot despite his semifinal loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Cincinnati Open, thanks to Rafael Nadal's opening-round exit against Borna Coric at the same tournament.

Roddick accomplished the feat at the 2004 Australian Open, reaching as far as the quarterfinals. However, he lost in an extraordinary five-setter against eventual runner-up Marat Safin in the last eight fixture.

Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2 Daniil Medvedev arriving at the US Open as the defending champion, world #1 and the first top seed in a Grand Slam outside of the Big 4 since Roddick in AO2004. h/t @kr9ptonlul Daniil Medvedev arriving at the US Open as the defending champion, world #1 and the first top seed in a Grand Slam outside of the Big 4 since Roddick in AO2004. h/t @kr9ptonlul

With the loss, the American conceded the World No. 1 spot to Roger Federer, who went on to occupy the position uninterrupted for the next 237 weeks -- a record that still stands to this day.

After changing hands between the members of the Big-4 exclusively, their monopoly on the No. 1 ranking was also broken by Daniil Medvedev earlier this year, when he became the first non-Big-4 player since Andy Roddick to occupy the summit of the ATP rankings.

As of right now, both Roddick and Medvedev have a 13-week reign as the top-ranked men's tennis player, the 17th longest reign in history. With seven more weeks under his belt, the Russian will move to the 16th spot, where he will be tied with Mats Wilander.

Roddick, however, remains the most recent American man to win a Grand Slam title, hold the World No. 1 position, and most importantly, finish a year as the World No. 1 -- an achievement he unlocked in 2003. Before him, five Americans had achieved that honor: Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

