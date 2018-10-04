ICICI Bank and Mastercard launch #AceYourSpends campaign for customers to win a chance to witness Australian Open Finals

ICICI Bank partnering with Mastercard to Launch 'AceYourSpends'

ICICI Bank and Mastercard have entered into a partnership to launch a festive spends campaign for their customers called #AceYourSpends which will reward them with an opportunity to fly and witness the Australian Open Men's and Women's Finals live at the Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, courtesy Mastercard.

As a part of their campaign #AceYourSpends, the top 10 ICICI Bank Mastercard credit card and debit card spenders, during the time period of October 1, 2018 to November 10, 2018 will be in the running to win the exclusive 3 Days, 2 Nights trip to Melbourne and enjoy the Grand Slam Finals live.

Australian Open is held every year during the last fortnight of January and will commence on January 14, 2019 and the finals will be held two week later on January 26, 2019 (Women's Final) and January 27, 2019 (Men's Final). It is the first Grand Slam tennis event of the tennis calendar year and precedes the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Before 1988, the Australian Open used grass courts but with time, they have adopted two types of hard court surfaces at the Melbourne Park. Until 2007, a green coloured surface named Rebound Ace was used and since then, blue coloured Plexicushion surface is being used for the hard courts. It was held for the first time in 1905 and has become one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Asia-Pacific region.

The 2018 Australian Open lodged the record for the highest attendance for any Grand Slam event when 743,667 people were in attendance over the duration of the tournament. The event comes under the aegis of Tennis Australia, the governing body for the sport of tennis in Australia.

Sudipta Roy, General Manager and Group Head – Unsecured lending, Cards & Payments Solutions, ICICI Bank said, "It is a great initiative along with MasterCard to provide our customers an opportunity to enjoy the Australian Open 2019 Finals live in Melbourne. The #AceYourSpends campaign is interesting for the customers. Everybody gives cashbacks, discounts etc but over the years it has become a bit boring. We wanted to offer something new, and provide customers with a 'Money can't buy' experience and have priceless moments. It is a part of our drive to focus on furthering digital payments."ICICI Bank and Mastercard's campaign will be a unique offering for their customers providing a glorious opportunity to witness some of the best players in the tennis circuit. The campaign #AceYourSpends was unveiled in Mumbai on October 1, 2018 in the presence of Indian tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Ankita Raina along with officials from ICICI Bank and Mastercard. Mahesh Bhupathi is one of India's most successful tennis players having won 12 Grand Slams in both men's doubles and mixed doubles tennis. Ankita Raina is the current Indian No.1 women's singles player and recently won the Bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Vikas Varma, senior vice president, Account Management, South Asia, Mastercard said, "Tennis has a good following in India and Australian Open is one of the biggest events on the circuit. MasterCard has been a sponsor of the Australian Open for the past two years now. ICICI Bank is our strategic partner and the festive season which is approaching allows us to have a great opportunity to engage with Mastercard and ICICI Bank card holders. The idea is to leverage our sponsorship of the Australian Open and our relationship with ICICI Bank and the card holders will be able to utilize the benefits on offer. "

The Melbourne trip will provide a Priceless experience to the 20 winners which will include a ‘meet and greet’ with esteemed legends of the tennis fraternity, dinner at Melbourne Park and a premium ticket for the Women’s and Men’s Final matches, and other exciting offerings as well.

In addition to this offer, the next 1000 top spenders each of ICICI Bank Mastercard credit and debit cards will get a flat Rs. 2000 cashback on their spends made during the offer period. The minimum spend amount for the customers to be eligible for the cashback is 30,000 rupees.

ICICI Bank Mastercard debit and credit cardholders can register for the #AceYourSpends campaign by giving a missed call on 08030636570. More details about the spends campaign can be availed here: link.

Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki are the Men's Singles and Women's Singles champions of the 2018 Australian Open. The 2019 Australian Open will take place in January where they will have a chance to defend their titles. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic hold the record for most Australian Open titles (6) in the Open Era for the men and Serena Williams holds the record for the women's record with seven titles in the Open Era.