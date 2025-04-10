Martina Navratilova once sent out a warning to Maria Sharapova to caution the Russian against becoming too big for her britches. Navratilova also urged Sharapova to prove that her remarkable Wimbledon triumph was not a fluke.

Sharapova was only 17 years old when she claimed a stunning 6-1, 6-4 victory over two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final. Although the Russian also won the WTA Finals that year, she didn't dominate the tour like she was expected to.

In a 2005 article for The Guardian before the grasscourt Major, Martina Navratilova highlighted how Maria Sharapova had catapulted to fame overnight after her Wimbledon victory. Having heard about Sharapova being irritable and short in interviews, the 18-time Grand Slam champion warned the Russian that people would soon lose interest if she didn't deliver strong results.

"Maria became a big star overnight after winning Wimbledon last year, and life changes forever. People say she has become irascible and irritable in interviews but she should remember that if she hadn't won Wimbledon, people would not fawn over her as much. If you don't back it up - and Maria has not - people lose interest," Navratilova said.

Navratilova also advised Sharapova that she should keep her focus on winning Major titles and becoming the World No. 1 instead of "chasing money."

"Whether she is burned out or not, we will only know if she says so. The fact is that you are in the game because you want to be No1, and you want to win Wimbledon, and to be the best you can be. If that happens, the money will come. You shouldn't chase the money, you should chase the potential in yourself," she added.

Despite Martina Navratilova's words of caution, Maria Sharapova failed to defend her title at the 2005 Wimbledon Championships, suffering a 7-6(2), 6-1 loss to eventual champion Venus Williams in the semifinals. However, she did become the first Russian woman to attain the World No. 1 ranking later that same year.

Martina Navratilova criticized Maria Sharapova for emulating Venus & Serena Williams' approach

Serena Williams and the Russian - Source: Getty

During the same piece, Martina Navratilova criticized Maria Sharapova for following Venus and Serena Williams' example by considering herself an athlete and businesswoman in equal parts.

"Like Venus and Serena, though, Maria Sharapova considers herself "part athlete, part businesswoman", but you can't have two careers," Navratilova said.

Navratilova also suggested that the Russian was in danger of being overshadowed by another young talent if she didn't add to her Slam tally in 2005.

"It will be interesting to see how things work out for her if she doesn't win this year. If not, someone will take some of her thunder," she added.

Although Maria Sharapova could not defend her Wimbledon crown, she clinched her second Grand Slam title at the 2006 US Open after beating Justine Henin-Hardenne 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The Russian eventually retired in 2020 with five Majors under her belt.

