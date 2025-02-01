Venus Williams once stirred controversy by emphatically asserting that she and her sister Serena Williams had both the ambition and ability to become the top-ranked players in the sport. However, Martina Hingis did not take kindly to the American declaring her goal to dethrone her in the rankings.

Venus and Serena Williams made waves when they broke out on tour as teenagers, quickly making a name for themselves with impressive wins. Apart from their remarkable skills on the court, the sisters also made no effort to downplay their competitive spirit, boldly expressing their aim to become World No. 1. However, their ambitious claims didn't sit well with Hingis, who was the top-ranked player at the time.

Venus Williams squared off against top seed Martina Hingis in a blockbuster semifinal clash at the 1998 Evert Cup (now known as the Indian Wells Open), shortly after the Swiss clinched her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Hingis held a 3-1 lead in their head-to-head record before the clash and extended her dominance with a 6-0, 7-6(6) victory to advance to the final.

Despite her crushing loss, the American reaffirmed her and Serena Williams' plan to hold the top two spots in the rankings, confidently emphasizing that she didn't see any obstacles standing in their way.

"I think so. I think Serena and I, that's our plan. We don't see anyone else -- or we don't want anyone else to try to stop us," Venus Williams said in her post-match press conference.

However, Martina Hingis was unfazed by Venus Williams reiterating her goal to surpass her in the rankings. Speaking in her post-match press conference, she pointed out that the American had yet to achieve her goal, sarcastically remarking that the only way Williams would surpass her to become World No. 1 was if she stopped competing.

"She said it again? Nothing new anymore," Hingis responded. "Well, so far she's not. I mean, one day if I'm probably not playing anymore, she could get there."

"Venus Williams is going to be very dangerous if she's going to play like this" - Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis and Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Despite her snarky remark, Martina Hingis recognized Venus Williams' talent, lavishing praise on the American for her performance during their clash at the 1998 Evert Cup. The Swiss also acknowledged that Williams had the potential to be a very "dangerous" competitor if she maintained the same level.

"Well, I won this match, she won the last one. So far it's like 3-1, 4-1. It was more important like today, I beat her. I beat her at the U.S. Open. But I think if she's going to continue play like in the second set, there are not many players which could, you know, hold against that level she had there. I think she's going to be very dangerous if she's going to play like this," Hingis said.

Following her win over the American, Hingis was set to face second seed and defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the final. Although she had spoken highly of Williams, the Swiss emphasized that Davenport still belonged in the World No. 2 spot.

"Well, I think Lindsay so far. She's the only one which has beaten me in the past. Venus, but Lindsay is the No. 2. I think she right now belongs to be No. 2. She belongs to be there at that place," Hingis said.

Martina Hingis delivered a dominant performance in the final, claiming a 6-3, 6-4 win over Lindsay Davenport to clinch the title. The Swiss also established a compelling rivalry with Venus Williams over the years, with Hingis holding a narrow 11-10 lead in their head-to-head record.

