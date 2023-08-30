"If I had played women's tennis in the 20s, I would have win Wimbledon" - When transgender player Renee Richards spoke on competing in WTA tournaments

Transgender player Renee Richards once claimed that had she played women's tennis in her 20s, she would have won a Wimbledon title.

Richards, who was born as Richard Raskind, competed in both men's and women's tennis throughout her career. Richards played men's tennis during the 1950s and made her Grand Slam debut at the 1953 US Open, where she lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Chilean Ricardo Balbiers.

Her best performance at a Major came at the New York tournnament in 1955 and 1957, reaching the second round on both occasions. Richards' last Grand Slam as a male player came at the 1960 US open, where she was thrashed 6-0, 6-1, 6-1 by eventual champion Neale Fraser in the first round.

Renee Richards successfully transitioned into a woman in 1975 and competed at five successive editions of the US Open from 1977-1981, her best run being a third-round finish in 1979 before losing to Chris Evert.

The American spoke to Sports Illustrated in 2019 and claimed that had she played women's tennis in her 20s, she would have won Wimbledon.

"If I had played [women's tennis] in my 20s, I would have won Wimbledon," Richards said.

She also claimed that she knew she wouldn't be the best in women's while in her 40s.

"I wasn't going to be the best, and I knew that," Richards said.

When asked what she would have done had she won Wimbledon, Richards stated she would have quit tennis as that wouldn't have been good for her or women's tennis.

"I would have quit. That wouldn't have been good for anyone. Not me and not women's tennis," the American said.

Renee Richards did manage to reach a Grand Slam women's doubles final at the 1977 US Open. She partnered Betty Ann Stuart, and the pair were beaten by Martina Navratilova and Betty Stove in the final.

Renee Richards coached Martina Navratilova to two Wimbledon titles

Martina Navratilova at the Italian Open in Rome in 2023

Renee Richards became a coach after her playing career ended and she started coaching Martina Navratilova in 1981. Under her tutelage, Navratilova won two Wimbledon titles in 1982 and 1983.

She also clinched another three Grand Slam titles at the 1982 French Open, the 1983 Australian Open and the 1983 US Open.

Renee Richards and Martina Navratilova parted ways in 1983 and she was replaced by former player Mike Estep.