"If Maria Sharapova joins our team next season, you won't see me there" - When Russian's teammate objected to her addition in Fed Cup team

Maria Sharapova was previously not wanted in Russia's Fed Cup team by her compatriot Anastasia Myskina.

The former World No. 1 had an impressive career during which she won five Grand Slams and became one of the most popular athletes on the planet.

Sharapova rose to prominence in 2004 when she won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old by defeating Serena Williams in the final. She was among the three Russian Grand Slam champions that year, with Myskina being among the other two by winning the French Open.

Myskina also starred for her country at the 2004 Fed Cup, helping Russia reach the final. At the time, she had a few words to say about Maria Sharapova.

Myskina said that she did not want to be in the same team as Sharapova as the latter did not show her respect. The 2004 French Open champion also said that she would not be in the team if the then-teenager was present.

"I don't want to be on the same team with people who don't show respect to me as a person. If she joins our team next season, you won't see me there," Myskina said.

Russia went on to lose the 2004 Fed Cup Final, suffering a 3-2 defeat against France. Myskina won both of her singles matches against Nathalie Dechy and Tatiana Golovin.

Maria Sharapova and Anastasia Myskina locked horns on five occasions

Maria Sharapova faced Anatasia Myskina five times and Svetlana Kuznetsova 13 times. She trails 3-2 in the head-to-head against Myskina but leads 8-5 against Kuznetsova.

Sharapova's first match against Myskina came in the third round of the 2004 Australian Open, with the latter winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. She won the next two matches as well, triumphing in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open and the quarterfinals of the Acura Classic in San Diego.

The fourth meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 2004 WTA Finals (then known as the WTA Tour Championships). Sharapova won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the final where she beat Serena Williams.

The fifth and final encounter between the two Russians came in the quarterfinals of the 2006 Miami Open (then known as the Nasdaq-100 Open). Sharapova triumphed 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semifinals. She then beat Tatiana Golovin to set up a final clash against Svetlana Kuznetsova, which she lost.