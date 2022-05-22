"If Rafael Nadal proved to win the French Open this year, he would be super-human" - Alicia Molik

Former World No. 8 Alicia Molik believes Rafael Nadal winning the 2022 French Open would be nothing short of a super-human feat given the circumstances.

Nadal enters his most successful Major noticeably short of match practice and form. The Mallorcan played only five matches on clay - out of which he lost two - having been on the sidelines for over a month due to a rib fracture he sustained at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

As such, former French Open doubles champion Alicia Molik believes the fifth seed's French Open ambitions could be hurt by his physical concerns and shortage of match practice.

"It's not the ideal lead-up, is it? Normally he's played a bank of matches," Molik said while speaking to the Australian Open. "Hard enough to win a Slam when you're healthy, and he will have doubts about his body. Over three or four hours, over five sets? It's going to be a tall ask. If he proved to win the French Open this year, he would be super-human. But, we've seen stranger things happen."

She believes Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz rank above Nadal in the list of favorites.

"I think Alcaraz and Djokovic are favored to win over Rafa, but I wouldn't discount him," she added. "He could've had a complete rest before Roland Garros, but he's also conscious he needs to play. It's a real tough one.”

"On Court Philippe Chatrier, in Paris, if Rafael Nadal's able to overcome adversity, these are the conditions that he's going to do it in" - Simon Rea

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2018 French Open

Simon Rea, former coach to Nick Kyrgios and Sam Stosur, also gave his thoughts on Nadal's chances at this year's French Open. The Kiwi pointed to the Mallorcan's mind-boggling record in Paris and to his title-winning run at this year's Australian Open, highlighting how Nadal can never be counted out.

"When you hear that number of 13 Roland Garros titles and you stop to reflect on it, it's beyond all of our wildest imaginations," Rea said. "Having been lucky enough to sit in the stands during his AO final, I haven't been in a sporting environment like that I don't think in my lifetime. Again, I believe in possibilities."

Admitting that Nadal might be physically compromised, Rea pointed out that the same was believed to be the case ahead of the Australian Open, where the Spaniard proved his detractors wrong.

Rea reckons there is no better place for the 13-time champion to "overcome adversity" than at Roland Garros.

"Are there question marks there physically? Sure. But we saw huge question marks over him in that AO match," Rea added. "On Court Philippe Chatrier, in Paris, if he's able to overcome adversity, these are the conditions that he's going to do it in. I'm not going to discount him.”

