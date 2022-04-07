"If there is someone who has had a direct impact on my career, it is him; he's an inspiration to me and to all children" - Jaume Munar on Rafael Nadal

Jaume Munar recently shed light on how Rafael Nadal has been a great source of help and inspiration for him and all the other students at his academy in Manacor.

Munar is a graduate of the academy and is their second-most recognized student after Casper Ruud.

During a recent interview with Marca, Munar was asked to describe the positive impact of watching Nadal train regularly at the academy.

In response, the World No. 78 revealed that the 21-time Major champion helped him greatly and also indirectly motivated him ever since he joined the latter's academy.

"Today I already have my training patterns because I have more experience than a few years ago," Munar began. "But he helped me a lot, and I will always remember, when I arrived at the Academy, seeing the way he trained and the desire and intensity with which he did it. He is an inspiration to me and to all children. If there is someone who has had a direct impact on my career, it is him."

Munar was then asked if he's ever been surprised by Nadal's immense intensity and passion for the sport despite having achieved everything. The 24-year-old answered in the affirmative before delving deeper into the things that drive the Mallorcan on a daily basis.

"Yes, it surprises me, but less than many people because I have been lucky enough to know Rafa from within, I know what his ambitions are and I know that he likes his day-to-day life and that he likes tennis," Munar explained. "He plays because he loves it and of course he also competes for records, obviously. He enjoys what he does, that's why he maintains the illusion of 18 years ago."

Carlos Alcaraz is like Rafael Nadal, he has the ability to grow and improve at the same time: Jaume Munar

Jaume Munar has likened Carlos Alcaraz to the 21-time Major champion

Jaume Munar was also asked to share his thoughts on countryman Carlos Alcaraz's rapid progress. Munar asserted that Alcaraz is likely to develop even further with more experience.

He reckons the teenager is a lot like Rafael Nadal in this regard, explaining how the two have the innate ability to develop and improve simultaneously.

"I have always said that Alcaraz was going to be a star, in fact he already is," Munar said. "He was very good, he is more so this year and will be more so next year. He is like Rafa (Nadal), he has had the ability to grow and improve at the same time.

"Being so young, he is even more noticeable because he has physically made a beastly change," he added. "At a tennis level he has managed to regulate himself and understands the game better. He now knows what to do at all times with the ball. He has the weapons."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee