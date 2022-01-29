"I love to see emotions, if players trash talk a little like we used to in past, it makes it more interesting" - John McEnroe on Daniil Medvedev's outburst

Tennis great John McEnroe has defended Daniil Medvedev after the Russian's rant at umpire Jaume Campistol in his Australian Open semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev downed fourth seed Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a pulsating encounter in Melbourne on Friday. After being broken to go 5-4 behind in the second set, he furiously claimed his Greek opponent should have been hit with a code violation for receiving coaching from his father after every point.

The 25-year-old continued his argument after losing the set and told Campistol he was a "small cat" if he did not intervene. Tsitsipas was given a coaching violation in the fourth set after Greek tournament referee Eva Asderaki-Moore informed the umpire she had heard Apostolos Tsitsipas coaching his son - from her position below the player's box.

Speaking to Eurosport, McEnroe, who was infamous for his tirades at officials. explained why he had no issue with the Russian's conduct.

"You're probably asking the wrong person, if you're asking me if the referee should default a player," McEnroe said. "I personally love to see emotions. If they trash talk a little bit, like we used to in the past, especially like me and [Jimmy] Connors, or me and [Ivan] Lendl, I think it makes it more interesting. Personally, I like it."

The American admitted the No. 2 seed had lost control, while pointing to the heat as a factor which can affect a player's composure.

"He was out of mind, no question," McEnroe added. "He apologized. Speaking from my own experience, when you're coming on the court and it's that hot, it's pretty tough sometimes to always keep your composure. All in all, I think he's done a great job turning from the bad guy at the US Open (in 2019) into a very intriguing and interesting player."

"He's my favourite player to watch right now - the way he plays, it's so different, it's awesome" - John McEnroe on Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand during his 2022 Australian Open semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

John McEnroe also revealed Daniil Medvedev is the player he currently enjoys watching most due to his unique style.

“An incredible player,” McEnroe said. “He's my favourite player to watch right now. The way he plays, it's so different, it's awesome.”

The Russian will face World No. 5 Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. The US Open champion is looking to become the first male player in the Open Era to follow up a maiden Grand Slam triumph by winning the next Major.

Medvedev has lost three of his four encounters with the legendary Spaniard, but won their most recent meeting at the 2020 ATP Finals.

