"If i was writing a script for a movie, I would say it will never happen"- Top 5 quotes from Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are two of the greatest players to have ever graced the tennis court. From Grand Slams to Olympic golds, the two sisters have won about everything there is to win in the sport.

Venus and Serena Williams have stood the test of time and a number of people have had a role in them having such successful careers. One person who has been extremely influential in their success is their father Richard Williams.

He raised and coached his daughters in Compton, California, and laid the groundwork for two of the greatest careers we have ever seen in tennis. The Oscar-nominated movie King Richard was based on Williams' life and how he planned for his daughters to become champion players in the sport.

Richard Williams is an inspiration for many people and he has said some strong words over the years. So without any further ado, let's take a look at five great quotes from him.

#1. "You're dealing with a little black kid"

Back in 1994, Venus Williams was being interviewed by ABC News and said that she was very confident in her abilities.

At this point, interviewer John McKenzie asked her the reason behind her confidence, and Richard Williams stopped the interview, saying:

"What she said, she said it with so much confidence the first time, but you keep going on and on."

McKenzie told Richard Williams that he could not keep interrupting, to which he stated that he was "dealing with a little black kid" and that he didn't need to press her when she answered the question with confidence.

“You’ve got to understand that you’re dealing with the image of a 14-year-old child. And this child gonna be out there playing when your old ass and me gonna be in the grave. When she say something, we done told you what’s happening. You’re dealing with a little black kid, and let her be a kid. She done answered it with a lot of confidence, leave that alone.”

#2. "If i was writing a script for a movie, I would say it will never happen"

Richard Williams said these words back in 2000, when Venus Williams won both the Wimbledon and the US Open. That year, Serena Williams reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

"To see where we come from, out of the worst ghetto, to be here at the finest club in the world, it's just phenomenal. In other words, if I was writing a script for a movie, I would say, it gonna never happen," Richard Williams said.

Not only was a movie made about the story created by him and his family, but it turned out to be one of the best movies of 2021, earning six nominations at this year's Oscars awards.

#3. "I think Venus and Serena are role models for kids in advantaged areas, disadvantaged areas, middle-class areas"

In another quote from 2000, Richard Williams said that Venus and Serena Williams are role models for kids of different backgrounds, be it advantaged, middle-class or disadvantaged.

"Well, actually I think Venus and Serena are role models for kids in advantaged areas, disadvantaged areas, middle-class areas"

Venus and Serena Williams have been an inspiration to many since their emergence in the tennis landscape. There's little doubt that the two will be role models for many more kids to come even after their retirement from the sport.

#4. "My plan was simple: to bring two children out of the ghetto to the forefront of a white-dominated game

Venus and Serena Williams were raised in a town named Compton, which was well-known for its high crime rate and is still an area with a very high poverty rate.

Add to the duo's humble upbringing with the fact that tennis is a sport that was dominated by white people and Europeans, and we have an extraordinary story.

Richard Williams' next quote, which was written in his book "Black and White: The Way I See It," was about his plan for Venus and Serena Williams, which was to take them out of the ghetto to the forefront of a white-dominated game.

"My plan was simple: to bring two children out of the ghetto to the forefront of a white-dominated game. Could it be done? I hoped so. In fact, I was beyond hope. I was certain.."

#5. "Serena hates losing"

Serena Williams is a bonafide champion, and like any great champion, she has a strong mentality and hates to lose. Her father spoke about her hatred of losing back in 2000 following her defeat to Venus in the semifinals of Wimbledon.

"I think Serena right now, is feeling very sad that she didn't win because I know she wanted to win. Serena hates losing. If anything bothers Serena, it's to lose"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan