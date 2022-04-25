Iga Swiatek: 5 milestones the World No. 1 achieved in her Stuttgart 2022 victory

Iga Swiatek is in red-hot form and she shows no signs of stopping.

The World No. 1 extended her dominant streak in Stuttgart, overwhelming Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2, to win her fourth straight title and 23rd consecutive match this season.

Along with it came other personal milestones that Swiatek has achieved in her blossoming career.

#1 Iga Swiatek ranks joint 9th in longest winning streaks since 2000

Swiatek barged onto the list for the longest winning streak since 2000 in joint ninth spot. She is tied with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka. The Japanese achieved her streak during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, winning 23 matches on the trot between the Cincinnati Open and the Miami Open, including two Grand Slams.

Iga Swiatek poses with her fourth trophy this season in Stuttgart

Venus Williams leads the list with 35 straight wins in 2000 followed by sister Serena Williams with 34 in 2013.

The Williams sisters featured on the list a combined three more times, with Serena taking the fourth spot with 27 straight wins in 2015 and 25 in 2014 for sixth place. Venus Williams won 24 consecutive matches in 2002 for joint seventh spot.

Former World No. 1 Justine Henin featured twice on the list. The Belgian found herself in third spot with 32 consecutive matches won in 2008 and shared the seventh spot with Venus Williams with 24 straight wins in 2005. Victoria Azarenka is fifth with 26 consecutive wins in 2012.

Swiatek began her streak two months ago when she defeated Viktorija Golubic in Doha. She eventually won the tournament for her first title of the season and strung up three more crowns from there, including a rare 'Sunshine Double'.

#2 Iga Swiatek is the first player to collect 30 match wins this season

Iga Swiatek throws her racket up in the air in delight after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final

Swiatek has the most number of victories this season after notching her 30th win against Sabalenka in Stuttgart. She holds a 30-3 win-loss record for the year.

Her losses include a three-set defeat against Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai in February and a straight-sets beating by Danielle Collins in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty brushed Swiatek aside 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals in Adelaide in January.

Just four months into the season, Swiatek is only three games away from matching her total number of wins from last year.

#3 Iga Swiatek improves her career finals record to 7-1

Swiatek has won four titles this season, including Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart, in a span of nine weeks. She won two titles last year in Adelaide and Rome and won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2020.

Her lone finals defeat came at the hands of Polona Hercog in Lugano three years ago. Swiatek, then in her first final on the WTA tour and in just her third main-draw appearance, succumbed to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 loss to the Slovenian.

Iga Swiatek delivers her championship speech in Stuttgart

Prior to the loss against Hercog, Swiatek had a perfect record in finals on the ITF tour, winning all seven titles she contested.

#4 Iga Swiatek sustains her strong form in finals, winning in straight sets for the seventh time in a row

Swiatek swept aside Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final in Stuttgart as she continued to display fine form in championship matches. Incredibly, the Pole held a 28-set winning streak prior to dropping one against Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals, which she eventually won 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5.

In her other title bouts, Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 at Roland Garros in 2020; dealt Belinda Bencic a 6-2, 6-2 loss in Adelaide in 2021; handed Karolina Pliskova a double bagel, 6-0, 6-0, in Rome in 2021; delivered another bagel against Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 6-0, in Doha last February; limited Maria Sakkari to just a game in the second set in her 6-4, 6-1 victory at Indian Wells in March; before blanking Osaka in the second set of her 6-4, 6-0 win over the former World No. 1 in Miami in April.

#5 Iga Swiatek wins 5 times in 6 attempts against top-10 opponents this year

Swiatek beat World No. 4 Sabalenka for the second time this season to improve her win-loss record against top-10 players this year to 5-1.

She also bested Sabalenka, then No. 2, in the quarterfinals in Doha last February.

Aside from Sabalenka, Swiatek also prevailed twice against Sakkari (then No. 6, in the Doha semifinal and in the Indian Wells final in March) and once over Kontaveit (then No. 7, in the Doha final).

Her only loss came against then No. 1 and now retired Barty in Adelaide last January.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala