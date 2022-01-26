Iga Swiatek grateful for support during semifinal run at Australian Open 2022, reveals "it's always fun to watch" Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek outlasted giant-slayer Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 on Wednesday to qualify for her maiden semifinal at the Australian Open. The seventh seed will attempt to make her first Grand Slam final since winning the 2020 French Open when she takes on Danielle Collins on Thursday.

During her post-match presser, Swiatek acknowledged the support she receives from her fans and revealed that their appreciation motivates her to work harder and "fight for every point."

"I'm just really grateful that people are supporting me," Swiatek said, "because it's just really satisfying to see that they can see my sweat and my work, and they really appreciate that. It just makes everything easier, like, to try harder and fight for every point."

When asked to talk about how her mindset has evolved since winning Roland Garros, the young Pole revealed that she has more self-belief now, even during intense matches. She further highlighted how her partnership with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz has helped her manage her emotions on court.

"Right now, I have more belief even when I don't start the match well," she said. "Basically I'm proud of myself that I'm still able to find solutions and think more on court on what to change, because before it wasn't that clear to me. So I feel like it's part of the work that we have been doing with Daria [Abramowicz] to control my emotions and just maybe actually focus on finding solutions."

Speaking about her semifinal meeting with Collins, the Pole pointed out that she has faced many big-hitting players at Melbourne Park this past fortnight. She thus feels confident in facing another such opponent in the American. The World No. 9 added that she feels healthy and trusts herself to be physically prepared.

"I have played with some heavy hitters in this tournament already, so I feel like I'm feeling their game on my racquet pretty well. For sure it's gonna be hard, and she's in great shape and really confident. But I also feel that way. I just hope it's gonna be a good match. I have big trust in myself in terms of my physical shape," she added.

"He's a legend, it's always fun to watch him" - Iga Swiatek on Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek, a long-time fan of Rafael Nadal, was asked in her presser if she had been able to follow the Spaniard's matches at the 2022 Australian Open. After beating Denis Shapovalov in five sets, Nadal is slated to take on Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals on Friday.

Swiatek proceeded to describe Nadal as a legend and revealed that she has watched every match of his over the past week.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I fist-pumped Rafa two days ago, so that was really inspiring," she said. "Yeah, I was watching every match except yesterday's one. I watched fifth set. You can see that he's just, pure class and he's a legend. It's always fun to watch him. Yeah, I just really enjoy that as not only as a tennis player but also as a fan."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala