French Open 2022 women's singles outright winner odds: Iga Swiatek goes in as the heavy favorite for the bookies after winning Rome 

Iga Swiatek reinforced her dominance on the women's tour ahead of this year's French Open by successfully defending her Italian Open title on Sunday. In doing so, she lifted her fifth trophy this season and stretched her unbeaten streak to 28 matches. Unsurprisingly, she is the favorite to win Roland Garros for every bookmaker on oddschecker.com - and by a sizeable margin.

On that note, we take a look at the five women who are the bookies' frontrunners for the 2022 French Open title, as per their best returns on oddschecker.

#1 Iga Swiatek (+110)

Iga Swiatekn in action in the finals of the 2022 Italian Open

Even if Swiatek hadn't been on a win streak, her prowess on the red dirt would have made her one of the leading contenders for the title. However, given her current form, it's hard to see anyone else lifting the French Open title.

Her odds on most betting websites translate to a 50% chance of winning in Paris - which means she is as probable to win the whole tournament as the other 127 players in the draw combined.

#2 Simona Halep (+1000)

Simona Halep in action in the 2022 Italian Open

Simona Halep's ranking might have slipped out of the top-10 but she has performed consistently so far this year. In two of her last three outings this season, she lost to the eventual champion, Swiatek, in the semifinals of Indian Wells and Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals at Madrid. She won the Melbourne Summer Set Down Under and also reached the semifinals in Dubai, losing to eventual winner Jelena Ostapenko.

A Roland Garros champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2014 and 2017, the Romanian is the second favorite for the bookmakers this year.

Paula Badosa in action in the 2022 Italian Open

Paula Badosa reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 a few weeks back and is ranked third in the world right now. While she hasn't had the best claycourt season leading up to Roland Garros, she's established herself as a top player who is capable of a deep run in most tournaments she plays in.

Badosa won the Sydney International leading up to the Australian Open and reached the semifinals in Stuttgart and Indian Wells. She's also a capable claycourt player who had an excellent clay season last year. She reached her maiden Slam quarterfinals in Paris along with a title in Belgrade and semifinals in Charleston and Madrid.

The 24-year-old is the third favorite for the bookmakers. Draftings and Fanduel's points bet provides the best returns for Badosa at +1400. Unibet, at +900, has her as the strongest favorite among all the websites.

#4 Ons Jabeur (+1800)

Ons Jabeur with the 2022 Madrid Open title

Ons Jabeur has been sensational on the red dirt this season - finishing runner-up in Charleston and Rome to Belinda Bencic and Swiatek respectively. However, her biggest achievement to date came in Madrid, where she won her maiden WTA 1000 title against Jessica Pegula in the final.

Her recent run of form has propelled the Tunisian to a career-high ranking of World No. 6. The bookmakers have her as the fourth favorite for the title.

Maria Sakkari in action in the 2022 Italian Open

Like Badosa, Maria Sakkari also had a breakthrough season last year - highlighted by her run to the semifinals at Roland Garros last year, where she lost a marathon final set to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Currently ranked fourth in the world, the Greek hasn't had the best run at Roland Garros this year. That said, she did beat Swiatek in Paris last year when the Pole was the defending champion and a favorite for the title. If she finds her form and the draw opens up, she can make a deep run in Roland Garros.

