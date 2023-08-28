Several tennis fans have shared their reactions to Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova's hilarious confession about tennis players' on-court habits, and Iga Swiatek’s contrary admission.

Several tennis players, including Swiatek, Vondrousova, and Pegula recently disclosed their 'tennis ick' in a video for the US Open.

While none of the confessions were directly aimed at any of the players, Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova disclosed that they cannot stand it when their opponents waste time between points and ask them to wait on their serve.

“Hahaha. I feel like, when somebody takes a long time, you know, between points,” Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova confessed.

“I hate when people tell me to wait to serve,” Jessica Pegula similarly stated in the video for the US Open.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, confessed to the contrary.

“After a really long rally, they rush to start the next point after, like, two seconds, you know. And I have no time to grab my towel or anything,” the World No. 1 said.

Swiatek’s revelation comes just days after she expressed similar frustration after her quarterfinal win over Vondrousova at the Cincinnati Open.

"We played some longer rallies, so I felt like I need time to just catch my breath, but Marketa didn't really let me do that. We have, what, 23 or 25 seconds?" she said in her presser after an argument with the chair umpire. “I wanted to kind of steal a few seconds for myself. I was always ready when it was like 16 or 15 seconds, so I thought it's plenty enough time for Marketa.”

“The rule is actually that the time is for her. When she's ready, I have to be ready. Like, she was ready really fast, you know? I mean, I just told Marija Cicak that I'm human, I need to breathe, you know,” she added.

"Iga still has Marketa in her mind," one fan joked.

"Iga still trying to justify she wasted time and disrespected Marketa," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek to commence her US Open title defense on Monday; Marketa Vondrousova and Jessica Pegula will feature on Tuesday

Iga Swiatek is the reigning US Open champion

Iga Swiatek will be defending her title at the 2023 US Open. The Pole, who was the winner in 2022, is in pursuit of her fifth Grand Slam title. She is also looking for her fifth title of the season.

Having successfully defended her French Open title earlier this year, the World No. 1 will hope to replicate the success in New York as well.

It is worth noting that Swiatek also faces a threat to her World No. 1 spot at the US Open, with World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka starting off as the live No. 1.

The 22-year-old will kick off her campaign on Monday against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson.

Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova, meanwhile, feature in the other half of the draw, and will commence their journey on Tuesday.

Both are enjoying a successful season, with the American clinching the WTA 1000 in Montreal and the Czech emerging as the champion in Wimbledon.

Pegula will face a tough opening-round test in Italy’s Camila Giorgi. Meanwhile, Vondrousova is drawn against South Korea’s Han Na-lae in the US Open first round.