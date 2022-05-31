Iga Swiatek records 18th win at the French Open, only Ana Ivanovic had more wins at the tournament before turning 21 since 2000

Iga Swiatek gave herself the best possible gift for her 21st birthday, booking her place in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. Facing off against Qinwen Zheng, the Pole came from a set down to pull off an impressive 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 victory.

The World No. 1 has reached the second week of every Roland Garros she has competed in. After a fourth-round finish in the 2019 edition, the World No. 1 went on to win the 2020 French Open as an unseeded player. Swiatek made the quarterfinals last year, a result she hopes to outdo this year.

Overall, the Pole, who happens to be celebrating her 21st birthday today (May 31), has 18 wins in the tournament so far. Since 2000, only one player has managed to win more matches at the French Open before turning 21 -- the legendary Ana Ivanovic.

The former World No. 1 had 19 wins to her name on the day she turned 21, one more than Swiatek has at the same age. Maria Sharapova, a two-time winner in Paris, had 16 wins, while two-time finalist Kim Clijsters had 14. Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won the 2009 edition, and four-time winner Justine Henin both had 12 wins before turning 21.

Iga Swiatek takes on Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Following her victory over Qinwen Zheng, Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open. The American prevailed over Irina-Camelia Begu in three sets in her fourth-round match to set up a meeting with the World No. 1.

completes the final eight, battling by Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 and extending her win streak to 32 matches

The head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Swiatek winning their most recent clash at the Miami Open en route to her title triumph. However, this is the first time the pair will face each other on clay.

knocks out Irina Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach her maiden quarter-final.

Pegula has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour this year and is the only woman, apart from Swiatek, to have reached the quarterfinals at both the Australian Open and the French Open. Despite that, the Pole remains the favorite to reach the semifinals in Paris on Wednesday.

35 - (2000)

34 - (2013)

32 - Iga Swiatek (2022)

32 - Justine Henin (2008)



Longest winning streaks on the WTA tour since the start of 2000

A victory against the 11th seed would pit the World No. 1 against either Veronika Kudermetova or Daria Kasatkina in the penultimate clash, while a potential final against US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez looms for the 21-year-old.

A title run at the French Open would be enough for Iga Swiatek to make history, as it would mean she achieves a 35-match win-streak, equalling Venus Williams' record unbeaten run in the 21st century. The former French Open champion currently has 32 wins, behind only Venus Williams and Serena Williams' (34 wins) tally.

