Iga Swiatek's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 1

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will begin her quest for her first Wimbledon title against World No. 252 Jana Fett on Tuesday, June 28.

The Pole has been a junior champion at the grasscourt Major in the past but has never gone past the round-of-16 at Wimbledon at the senior level.

Swiatek hasn't played any tune-up events in the run-up to the third Slam of the year, but given her remarkable form over the past few months, she will be one of the biggest contenders for the title.

The 21-year-old is currently on an incredible 35-match winning streak that saw her win six consecutive tournaments, including her second Slam at Roland Garros. It is currently the longest women's singles winning streak of the 21st century, a record she holds alongside the legendary Venus Williams.

A win against Jana Fett on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon will enable Swiatek to create history and become the sole possessor of that record since the millennium began.

Where is Iga Swiatek playing?

The World No. 1 will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London. It is the third Slam of the season and the only Major to still be played on grasscourt. Held since 1877, it is the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

Who is Iga Swiatek playing against?

Jana Fett in action at the Nottingham Trophy

Jana Fett is a Croatian qualifier who has a career-high world ranking of 97. The 25-year-old is yet to taste success on the tour and mostly plies her trade on the ITF circuit and in the qualifying stages of tour-level events.

In the ongoing grasscourt swing, she qualified for the main draw at both WTA Birmingham and ITF Surbiton before repeating the feat at Wimbledon last week.

While her first match against Paula Ormachaea at SW19 ended in a breezy 6-1, 6-1 win, Fett was made to work hard in her next couple of rounds. She dropped a set against each of Mariam Bolkvadze and Katarina Zavatska to set up a first-round showdown with Iga Swiatek, whom she will meet for the first time in her career.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett match schedule

Swiatek and Fett will open the proceedings on Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28.

Match Timing: 1.30 pm local time / 2.30 pm CET / 8.30 am ET / 6.00 pm IST

Date: June 28, 2022.

Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Swiatek take on Fett live on these respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

