Iga Swiatek's standing after updated Grand Slam tally: Where does Wimbledon 2025 champion stand in active player list?

Iga Swiatek captured her sixth Grand Slam title at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She outclassed Amanda Anisimova in the finals, 6-0, 6-0.

Swiatek entered Wimbledon after a heartbreaking semifinal loss in Paris. She also reached the finals in Bad Homburg, but lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

The Pole was ranked second in the world in January, but dropped out of the top three due to mediocre results on tour. She captured her first title of the season at the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Swiatek will feel relieved to achieve success after a hectic start to the season this year. With six Grand Slams to her name at the age of 24, let's look at where she ranks among her peers (active) in terms of most Grand Slams won.

#8) Madison Keys

Keys at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Madison Keys captured her first Major at the Australian Open this year. She defeated Iga Swiatek in the semifinal and then brushed aside Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the title.

The American is eighth on the list with one Grand Slam to her name so far. She will be eager to add to her locker in front of her home crowd in New York.

#7) Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko stunned the women's locker room by winning the French Open in 2017. She has a versatile all-around game and, on her day, can beat any opponent on tour.

The Latvian is seventh on the list with one Major title to her name. She's had a decent season so far by claiming the honours in Stuttgart and securing a runner-up finish in Doha.

#6) Coco Gauff

Gauff at the French Open 2025. - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff's long-awaited dream of winning the French Open became a reality this year. After runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome, the American held her nerve to capture the crown in Paris.

Gauff has two Grand Slams at the age of 21 and is sixth on the list. She also won the US Open in 2023 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

#5) Barbora Krejcikova

Fifth on the list is Barbora Krejcikova.

Krejcikova is one of the most talented players on tour. Her calm demeanor and effortless all-around game have helped her achieve success on tour.

The Czech won her first Grand Slam at the 2021 French Open and then clinched another at the Wimbledon Championships last year. She was expected to provide stiff competition in London, but a lack of match fitness hindered her chances of making a deep run.

#4) Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will feel gutted not to win a Major this year so far. Despite reaching the finals in Melbourne and Paris, she couldn't make her mark at those events.

The Belarusian has three Major titles to her name so far. These include successful runs at the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024 and a maiden crown at the US Open last year.

#3) Naomi Osaka

Osaka at the 2020 US Open - Day 13 - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has been trying to get back to her best after a maternity break on tour. She reached the fourth round in Miami and Rome and also secured a runner-up finish in Auckland this year.

The Japanese has captured four Grand Slam titles in her career so far. These include two titles at the US Open (2018, 2020) and a couple at the Australian Open (2019, 2021) on tour.

#2) Iga Swiatek

Swiatek at the Championships, Wimbledon 2025 Day 13 - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek is the headline maker on tour this week. The Pole has opened her account on grass in scintillating fashion by winning the Wimbledon Championships in London.

The 24-year-old has won six Grand Slam titles so far. These include four titles at Roland Garros (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024), one at the US Open (2022), and the latest one at Wimbledon.

#1) Venus Williams

Williams at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Last on the list is Venus Williams.

Williams is still an active player on tour at the age of 45. The American featured at the Miami Open last year but lost to Diana Shnaider in the first round.

Williams has won seven Majors in her career, which is the most among the active players on tour. She opened her account at the Wimbledon Championships in 2000.

The former World No.1 went on to win four more in London (2001, 2005, 2007, 2008) and a couple at the US Open in New York (2000, 2001).

