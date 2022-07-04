Iga Swiatek's unbeaten 37-match winning streak: Top 3 performances to look back on

Iga Swiatek sported a disappointing look as she bowed down to Alize Cornet in straight sets at Wimbledon on Saturday, with the loss putting an abrupt end to her 37-match unbeaten run. The French veteran took advantage of an innocuous performance by the top seed to cruise past into the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

The World Number 1 was never in charge of the match as the final score read 6-4, 6-2 in favor of the Frenchwoman. The Polish prodigy’s last defeat was way back in February in Dubai. However, the 21-year-old has some close battles and encounters along the way and displayed her best performance to get past tough opponents.

On that note, let's take a look at some of Iga Swiatek's best three matches in her unbeaten run.

French Open final vs Coco Gauff

2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

Iga Swiatek’s second ever Grand Slam win came in dominating fashion. The World Number 1 bullied USA’s Coco Gauff in the French Open final, 6-1, 6-3. The win cemented her place as one of the most promising players in the game.

The 21-year old did not register any double faults on her way up to the top. With a first-serve win percentage of 73, the Polish youngster stirred the match in her direction from the very first hour.

Every stroke from her tested Gauff’s forehand skills and while the American's nerve got the better of her in the first set, her significantly improved level was still no match for Swiatek, who sailed to victory comfortably. With the win, Iga Swiatek stretched her unbeaten run to 35 matches.

2022 Indian Wells semifinal vs Simona Halep

BNP Paribas Open - Day 12

Iga Swiatek battled her way to the final at Indian Wells by defeating Simona Halep in straight sets at Indian Wells earlier this year. The No. 3 seed endured her way as she came back from a break down in each of the two sets as she clinched the first set from the jaws of defeat. The 21-year old from Poland rallied to beat the Romanian, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

In her post-match press conference, Swiatek admitted that the match against Halep was the toughest one she had faced.

"[The match against Halep] was the toughest one,” Swiatek said post-match. “Even though I was losing the first set sometimes [earlier in the fortnight], I still felt like I had a little bit more control over how the match is going.”“Today I had to come back from some breaks as well, so I think mentally it was the toughest one." Also, coming back in that tiebreaker, it cost me a lot of energy, for sure.... I think I would say it was the most exciting one probably, if I was watching it. "

Stuttgart Open semifinal vs Ludmilla Samsanova

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2022 - Day 6

The World No. 1 had to play her best in a grueling three-hour tussle with Ludmilla Samsonova at the Stuttgart Open in their semifinal clash. After losing the first set in the tiebreak, the 21-year old pulled off an impressive comeback and extended her winning streak to 22 matches, defeating Samsonova, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5.

The Russian was the closest to registering a win against the Pole and broke Iga Swiatek’s record of 28 consecutive sets won by winning the battle of the nerves to clinch the first set.

Swiatek went on to demolish third seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-3 to win her fourth title on the trot. She would go on to win in Rome and Paris before losing in the third round of SW19.

