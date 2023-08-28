Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville preview

US Open Swiatek Tennis

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Daria Saville in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

The Pole has displayed high-quality tennis this season, garnering 54 wins from 63 matches and title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, French Open, and Poland Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Madrid Open and Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old entered the US Open on the back of a semifinal run at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

She began her campaign by cruising past Rebecca Peterson in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1. Swiatek's solid start to her title defense will leave her feeling optimistic about the upcoming weeks in New York.

2023 US Open - Day 1

On the other hand, Daria Saville made her return to the women's tour in June following an ACL injury that kept her away for 10 months. She has managed to register eight wins from 14 matches and a semifinal run at the Hamburg European Open since then.

The Australian entered the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal run at the Barranquilla Open.

She began her campaign on a commanding note, outclassing Clervie Ngounoue in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. Saville will be hoping to present a tough challenge for the World No. 1 in the next round.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Saville 1-0. She defeated her at the 2022 Adelaide International.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Iga Swiatek Daria Saville

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Daria Saville prediction

US Open Tennis: Iga Swiatek

The second round of the 2023 US Open promises an exciting encounter between top seed Iga Swiatek and the resilient Daria Saville. As the defending champion, Swiatek enters the match as the favorite, but Saville's recent form and determination make her a formidable opponent.

On that note, let's delve into their skill sets and analyze how they might fare against each other.

Swiatek has been a force to be reckoned with in the tennis world. Her powerful groundstrokes, exceptional court coverage, and unwavering mental strength have propelled her to the top of the rankings.

Her aggressive playing style, coupled with her ability to hit winners from any position, often leaves her opponents struggling to keep up. The Pole's title-winning runs at various tournaments this season are a testament to her exceptional form.

Saville's return to the women's tour after a lengthy injury layoff has been nothing short of inspiring. Her determination and resilience have helped her regain her form and make a mark on the circuit.

The Australian's game is characterized by her strong baseline play, consistency, and ability to construct points intelligently. Her recent quarterfinal run and commanding performance at the Barranquilla Open indicate that she is ready to challenge at the top level.

However, considering Swiatek's exceptional form and her previous victory over Saville, she enters the match as the favorite. Her flawless offensive approach is likely to trouble Saville, who might find it difficult to consistently counter Swiatek's attacking shots.

While Saville has the potential to present a tough challenge against Swiatek, it is most likely that the Pole manages to outplay the Australian. The top seed's superior form, experience on the big stage and determination should see her through to the third round of the US Open.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.