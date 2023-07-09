Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Wimbledon 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina

Date: July 11, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina preview

Swiatek survives a scare to reach the last eight.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on wildcard Elina Svitolina for a place in the Wimbledon semifinals.

World No. 1 Swiatek faced her toughest test of the fortnight against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. The reigning Roland Garros champion made a strong start, seeing three straight break points in the second game of the match.

However, she rued squandering those and then a set point in the 10th game as Bencic won the opener in a tie-break, marking the first time Swiatek lost a set this fortnight.

Swiatek squandered an early break of serve and fell into deep trouble, serving at 5-6 (15-40), but saved both match points to force a tie-break, which she won to restore parity.

With Bencic running out of steam, the Polish player conceded only three games, closing out the victory in 183 minutes to reach her first quarterfinal at SW19. In the process, she improved to 42 wins on the season and 9-3 at the grass-court Major.

Meanwhile, the 76th-ranked Svitolina also needed to come back from a set down to reach the last eight. In her first meeting with Victoria Azarenka, the Ukrainian won only two games in the opener.

Svitolina, though, restored parity before recovering from a deficit in the final set super-tiebreak to become only the third wildcard to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She's now 13-7 on the season and 14-8 at SW19.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Swiatek won her lone meeting with Svitolina in the Rome quarterfinals in 2021 in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Svitolina is back in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Both Swiatek and Svitolina are quintessential baseliners and have similar game styles. However, the Pole stands out with her big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and elite movement, while Svitolina has more modest attributes.

Nevertheless, this is uncharted territory for Swiatek, who's into her first Wimbledon quarterfinals, while Svitolina is into her first since reaching the semifinals in 2019.

However, Swiatek has dropped one set in four rounds, while Svitolina has gone the distance twice. So, expect the Pole to win their first grass-court meeting.

Pick: Swiatek in three sets

