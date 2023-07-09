"In my heart, I wish she can do well, for me she is No. 1" - Li Na's touching message to close friend Petra Kvitova on Wimbledon return

Former Australian and French Open winner Li Na and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova are two of the most recognizable faces from tennis' recent past.

The two are also close friends, so it was but natural for the former to send her wishes the Czech's way on her return to the All England Club. Speaking to the media as part of the "My Wimbledon Memories" series, Li Na sent a heartfelt message to Kvitova — who is competing at the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The former pro said she deeply wished for Kvitova to do well at Wimbledon where she has lifted the trophy on two prior occasions, before asserting that for her, the Bilovec-born southpaw was No. 1.

"In my heart, I really wish Petra can do well, for me she is No. 1," she said. "I reallly wish she can do well."

Notably, Petra Kvitova on Saturday booked her sport in the fourth round of the Championships. Her win over Serbian qualifier Natalija Kostic marked just the second occasion that the Czech has made the second week at Wimbledon since last lifting the trophy in 2014.

Li Na and Petra Kvitova's close friendship goes way back

Petra Kvitova hugging Li Na at the latter's retirement ceremony.

Li Na and Petra Kvitova have shared a close friendship over the years and have often been spotted supporting each other, both on and off the tennis court.

Kvitova was also among the attendees of the Wuhan-born's retirement ceremony. The Czech was spotted getting emotional watching her friend hang up the racket and the two shared some emotional moments at the ceremony.

In 2019, the now-retired tennis player was also seen comforting Kvitova after she lost an emotional Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka. The former tennis player, who was part of the trophy presentation ceremony, and Kvitova once again shared a warm embrace after the Czech received her runner-up trophy at the event.

The former pro, for her part, has remained connected with tennis ever since her retirement. She, however, says being a spectator and supporter is a completely different role than being a competitor on the Tour.

"When I was an athlete, when I walked out onto court, I was feeling so exicted, I was totally focussed, like, win or lose," Li Na said as part of her "My Wimbledon Memories" video. "But when I watch matches, it's totally different, [I do it] just to enjoy. Of course, before watching the matches, you need to have strawberries and cream and after that, enjoy the tennis."

