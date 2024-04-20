In honor of Garbine Muguruza's retirement, 5 of the Spaniard's biggest achievements

Garbine Muguruza has announced her retirement from tennis on April 20, 2024. She disclosed her decision at a press conference in Madrid ahead of the Laureus Sports Awards.

Muguruza's decision to walk away from the sport didn't come as a complete shock to fans. She had been on hiatus since her first-round exit from the 2023 Lyon Open in January.

Muguruza brought her own flair and distinctive style to the game, often at the expense of her opponents. A fierce competitor through and through, she left it all on the court and embraced the good and the bad head-on.

Muguruza made a name for herself with her achievements over the past decade. She accomplished almost everything a tennis player aspires to at the start of their career. As she moves on to the next phase of her life, here's a look at the Spaniard's most memorable feats during her career:

#5 - Garbine Muguruza was an accomplished doubles player as well

Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro at the 2015 Madrid Open.

Before Muguruza had her big breakthrough in singles, she regularly dabbled in doubles at the start of her career. Her partnership with fellow Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro yielded some great results.

Muguruza won three titles alongside Suarez Navarro. They qualified for the WTA Finals twice and were runners-up at the year-end championships in 2015. They also reached a couple of finals at the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the 2014 French Open.

Muguruza didn't focus much on doubles after the end of the 2015 season. She peaked at No. 10 in the rankings and achieved quite a bit during her short stint in the discipline.

#4 - Garbine Muguruza is the only player to defeat the Williams sisters in Grand Slam finals

Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza at the 2016 French Open.

All players relished the opportunity to challenge the Williams sisters, but not everyone was up to the task of giving them a tough fight. Muguruza rose to the occasion time after time to be a thorn in their sides. She eventually became the only player to defeat them in Major finals.

Muguruza rose to prominence after she stunned Serena Williams in the second round of the 2014 French Open. She lost to the American in straight sets the following year when they faced off in the Wimbledon final.

Muguruza avenged that loss a year later at the French Open. She got the better of the younger Williams sibling in the championship round to claim her maiden Major trophy.

Muguruza had an intense rivalry with Venus Williams as well. The latter was in the midst of a resurgence in 2017 and was up against the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.

Muguruza ran away with the match after she nabbed a close first set to defeat Williams 7-5, 6-0. With the win, she became the first and will remain the only player to defeat the legendary sisters in Major finals.

#3 - Garbine Muguruza captured the prestigious WTA Finals title to cap off a memorable 2021

Garbine Muguruza at the 2021 WTA Finals.

After a tough couple of years, Muguruza displayed signs of life at the start of the 2020 season. She reached the final of the Australian Open but lost to Sofia Kenin in three sets. Unfortunately, she couldn't build on that result due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, like a true champion, Muguruza found her way back to the top in 2021. In one of the best seasons of her career, she won two titles, including one at the WTA 1000 level and reached another couple of finals.

Muguruza's string of good results saw her qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time since 2017. Winning the tournament is quite an accomplishment, as one has to outlast the year's best performing players.

Muguruza did just that and romped to her first and only title at the season-ending championships. With the win, she concluded the year ranked No. 3, her best finish since 2017.

#2 - Garbine Muguruza became the 24th woman to attain the World No. 1 ranking

Garbine Muguruza at the 2017 WTA Finals.

Following her triumph at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, Muguruza had put herself in good position to ascend atop the rankings. A month later, she won her fifth career title at the Cincinnati Open to further inch closer to the top spot.

Muguruza later arrived at the US Open as one of the contenders for the No. 1 ranking. While she lost in the fourth round to Petra Kvitova, she still rose to the summit after incumbent Karolina Pliskova failed to defend her points.

Muguruza was crowned World No. 1 on September 11, 2017. Her stay at the top was extremely brief, as she held the position for only four weeks. Nevertheless, it remains a crowning achievement on her resume.

#1 - Garbine Muguruza captured two Grand Slam titles during her decade-long career

Garbine Muguruza at the 2017 Wimbledon.

Every tennis player dreams of laying their hands on a Grand Slam trophy. Muguruza did so twice. As mentioned earlier, she was crowned the victor at the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon.

Muguruza almost added another title to her Major tally, but it wasn't meant to be. She captured the first set against Kenin in the final of the 2020 Australian Open but lost in three sets.

Even two Grand Slam titles are a lot more than what most players manage to achieve. Muguruza concluded her glittering career with 10 titles and seven runner-up finishes. She won a title on every surface and at all levels.

Muguruza's presence and distinct personality, both on and off the court, will be sorely missed. Despite a relatively short career by modern standards, the Spaniard's accomplishments have ensured her a spot in the Hall of Fame.