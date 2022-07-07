In pictures: David Beckham, MS Dhoni, and other celebrities in attendance on Day 10 at Wimbledon

Although a number of top players have been missing from this year's Wimbledon Championships for different reasons, the tournament has still managed to generate the usual excitement and multiple nerve-wracking matches thus far.

When was the last time that three out of the four men's quarterfinal matches ended in five sets? In a highly unpredictable match on Tuesday, Cameron Norrie beat David Goffin as they went the distance. On the same day, defending and six-time champion Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner.

Finally, Rafael Nadal battled through injuries and played one of the toughest matches of his career as he downed Taylor Fritz in a nail-biting five-setter. Nick Kyrgios, who beat Cristian Garin, was the only man to win in three sets in the last eight stages.

To top it off, the grasscourt Major saw numerous celebrities from the entertainment world and athletes from other sports grace the event on the tenth day. The Nadal-Fritz clash was attended by one of the greatest tennis players ever — Rod Laver. Former Wimbledon champion Stan Smith was also present.

Former England football star David Beckham attended the match between Nadal and Fritz on the Centre Court. He was accompanied by his mother Sandra Georgina West.

David Beckham during the Wimbledon quarterfinals at the Centre Court.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was also in attendance on the eve of his 41st birthday along with some friends.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar attended the mixed doubles match on Court 2 where Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lost their semifinal clash to Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk.

He was also present for

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar was amazed with Rafael Nadal's 5 set thriller in which the 36 year old displayed brilliance in every department. He was also present for Sania Mirza's game where the Indian star put up a brave fight in a career best show.

British cyclists Laura Kenny and Sir Jason Kenny were seated right in front of Beckham and seemed to enjoy the five-set thriller like everyone else.

Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny on Day 10.

Actors Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan were seen together on Centre Court.

Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan watching Nadal-Fritz match.

Wimbledon reaches the last four stages

Novak Djokovic is looking for a seventh Wimbledon title.

The third Grand Slam event of the year is about to reach its climax with the semifinalists decided. On the women's circuit today, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will take on 103rd-ranked Tatjana Maria of Germany, who is mother to two kids. Maria pulled off multiple upsets to reach the final four of a Slam for the first time, defeating the likes of Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko en route. The other semifinal among the women is between 18th-ranked Romanian Simona Halep and World No. 23 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

As far as men are concerned, Britain's Cameron Norrie will go up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing his seventh title in London. Australia's Nick Kyrgios will face 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, who is looking for a third grasscourt Major and to win the calendar Slam for the first time since Rod Laver in 1969.

