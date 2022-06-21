In pictures: Rafael Nadal trains at Wimbledon after arriving in London

Rafael Nadal's highly-anticipated return to the grasscourts of Wimbledon finally turned into reality on Monday as the Spaniard practiced on the courts of SW19 for the first time since 2019. He landed in London earlier on Monday and hit the courts soon after.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was accompanied by members of his coaching team, including Marc Lopez and Francisco Roig. His main coach, Carlos Moya, was not seen with the rest of the team during the Spaniard's training session.

Rafael Nadal arrives at Wimbledon after landing in London on Monday

The 22-time Grand Slam champion hit the practice courts with Grigor Dimitrov for a tennis sparring session, ahead of his practice at Wimbledon scheduled for 5 pm London time.

Rafael Nadal greets Grigor Dimitrov ahead of their practice session in London

The Spaniard, who is known to give everything even in his practice sessions, was observed closely by his coaching team. Nadal's last appearance at Wimbledon came in 2019, when he reached the semifinals for a second straight time after losing to Djokovic in a tight five-setter in 2018. Nadal lost to Roger Federer in four sets in their first clash since the 2008 final.

The 2008 and 2010 Wimbledon champion also hit a few serves during the practice session, an aspect of his game that needs to fire on all cylinders, particularly on grass.

The two-time Wimbledon champion arrives for his practice session

"Not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable" - Rafael Nadal on his recent foot treatment

After suffering immense pain due to a chronic foot injury during the French Open, Rafael Nadal underwent a new form of treatment with the hope of drastically reducing discomfort in his foot. Speaking during a recent press conference, the Spaniard revealed the status of his injury in light of the new treatment.

"The foot treatment that] was done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable. I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased," he said.

"It's a day-to-day issue. I have had two sessions of this treatment and they were satisfactory. These five days have allowed me to train and have answered well. After three years without playing on grass you have to be patient; every day I have been improving a little in the sensations," he continued.

The 36-year-old will participate in an exhibition tournament at the Hurlingham Club in London this week, where he expects to get a couple of matches under his belt before the Wimbledon Championships begin next Monday. The World No. 4 will be seeded second at Wimbledon this year in the absence of Daniil Medvedev (World No. 1) and Alexander Zverev (World No. 2).

