VIDEO Indian Wells 2017: Juan Martin del Potro lands ridiculous 'tweener' lob to beat Federico Delbonis

What?s the Story? Former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro, seeded No. 31 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, today w ...

What’s the Story?

Former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro, seeded No. 31 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, today won his second-round match against countryman Federico Delbonis 7-6, 6-3 – and hit a tweener lob shot to win a point.

The shot left Del Potro, Delbonis and the audience all shocked and cheering, with Del Potro going on to win the match 7-6 6-3. With lightning-fast reflexes at the net, Del Potro picked up on the shot, then ran towards the baseline as he lobbed it through his legs; the ball landed on the tramlines at the other end of the net, with Delbonis reacting in utter surprise.

It was described by commentator Robbie Koenig as the ‘shot of the tournament’.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Known for his moments of brilliance, Del Potro has pulled off a successful ‘tweener’ on multiple occasions, including at the Davis Cup last year against Croat ace Marin Cilic.

But what is a tweener? It’s a between-the-legs shot that’s usually hit as a return to a rival’s lob, and is done with the player’s back to their competitor. The tweener is considered among the more difficult shots to play in tennis, with most players choosing to avoid it entirely.

The tweener has been around as a shot for a long time – since the 1970s, and was executed on several occasions by players such as Guillermo Vilas and a number of former number ones – Ilie Nastase among them.

Former women’s number three Gabriela Sabatini had her own variation of it, nicknamed the ‘Saba-tweenie’. Although the shot lost popularity for a short period, it is perhaps Roger Federer who could be credited with bringing it back to the court.

Heart of the Matter

Not only is a tweener difficult to execute, even attempting it is risky in terms of points, which means that players in big matches tend to avoid it at that stage, but Del Potro has never been one to shy away from risk.

After struggling with recovery from injuries and subsequent surgery, the tall Argentine has enjoyed a return to form in a big way since halfway through the 2016 season. With a major win over then World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Olympics, del Potro eventually managed to finish with a silver medal.

Although he sat out the Australian Open citing a need for time to return to fitness, Del Potro has not struggled at all since his return, almost upsetting Djokovic again at the Mexico Open last week; he has carried that form into Indian Wells, where he has never won a trophy before.

His performance at the match against Delbonis not only showed that he is in top physical shape, but that he means business on court. Ever the crowd-puller, Del Potro is also somewhat of a showman, although he does not usually attempt fun trick shots regularly.

What’s Next?

Del Potro found a place among the seeded players at Indian Wells courtesy a last-minute withdrawal by Canadian ace Milos Raonic, and at 31st, has drawn Djokovic yet again in his Round of 32 match, with the Serb taking a slightly laboured win over Briton Kyle Edmund, defeating him 6-4, 7-6.

Both players are in the ‘draw of death’, part of a deadly bottom quarter that contains Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, Del Potro, and young powerhouses Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev – it is considered among the toughest draws in the history of the sport.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The shot shows Del Potro is truly fully confident in himself again – a big thing after years of struggling with injuries, especially considering Del Potro is a powerhouse of talent and among the most enjoyable players to watch on Tour. It is not just a physical battle that the tall ace has had to overcome, but a mental one in terms of building on self belief and all but clawing his way up the rankings.

With Del Potro in this form, the clash with repeat rival Novak Djokovic promises to be a major clash.