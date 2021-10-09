Indian Wells 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Leylah Fernandez  preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (9) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (23) Leylah Fernandez

Date: 10 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Leylah Fernandez will square off in an exciting third-round encounter between Grand Slam finalists at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Pavlyuchenkova, the Roland Garros runner-up, produced a near-flawless performance to down the big-hitting Madison Keys in her opener. The ninth seed will face possibly an even bigger test in the shape of US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez next.

Leylah Fernandez has won seven ot her last eight matches.

Fernandez's memorable run at the US Open saw her register big wins over the likes of Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. The youngster has picked up from right where she left off in New York, racing to z 6-2, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet in her opening match at Indian Wells.

Fernandez was extremely solid against Cornet and if she can carry her form into the match against Pavlyuchenkova, she could give the Russian a lot to think about.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Leylah Fernandez, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Pavlyuchenkova will look to be the aggressor in the match.

After enduring a rough start to the 2021 season, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova finally hit her stride during the European claycourt swing. The Russian has the ability to hit through most opponents and will enter this contest looking to be the aggressor.

Pavlyuchenkova's clean ball-striking was on full display during her second-round encounter against Madison Keys. She did not face a single break point and was impressive on return as well, winning 78% of the points on the American's second serve.

Fernandez, for her part, has the sort of game that could trouble Pavlyuchenkova. She is extremely solid from the baseline and likes to open up the court using her forehand.

The youngster did look a little rusty in her opener against Cornet and will need to raise her level significantly against Pavlyuchenkova.

Fernandez will also need to improve her service numbers. She landed only about 55% of first serves against Cornet, winning a lowly 57% of those points.

Both women enjoy playing from the back court and this match could well turn into a baseline tussle. But if Pavlyuchenkova can produce a repeat of her performance against Keys, she could well power past Fernandez into the fourth round.

Prediction: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram