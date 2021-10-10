Indian Wells 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul

Date: 11 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,146,125

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul preview

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will take on home-favorite Tommy Paul in an exciting third-round contest at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Rublev registered a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over Carlos Taberner in the second round. The Russian has suffered a few early exits in recent tournaments -- including the US Open -- and will be hopeful of putting up a better performance at Indian Wells.

Paul has come through two solid matches this week.

Paul, meanwhile, has posted a couple of solid wins in Indian Wells already. He battled past Feliciano Lopez in his opener before dismantling Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

The American has had a mixed season in 2021, but a good run in his home event could set him up for a strong finish to the year.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Andrey Rublev leads Tommy Paul in their current head-to-head by a comfortable 3-0 margin. Their most recent meeting came at the Madrid Open earlier this year, with the Russian winning in three tight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Tommy Paul prediction

Rublev will be eyeing a return to form in Indian Wells.

Neither player has played their best tennis in recent weeks, but they certainly possess the game to turn things around.

Rublev suffered surprise losses to the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Cameron Norrie in his last two appearances and the Russian will be desperate to rediscover some of the form he showed early on in the season.

Rublev's high-risk game hasn't worked as well as he would have liked of late, but he did look to be in control against Taberner in his Indian Wells opener.

For Paul, the key will be to prevent Rublev getting off to a hot start. The American served well in his first couple of matches and if he can do that against Rublev, he can pile pressure on the Russian.

But considering the firepower Rublev possesses off the ground, Paul might find himself outgunned. As long as the Russian plays at a decent level, he should be able to maintain his perfect record against the American.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram