Indian Wells 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (27) Filip Krajinovic

Date: 11 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will continue his quest for a maiden Indian Wells title when he takes on Filip Krajinovic in the third round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Medvedev made short work of American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round, winning 6-4, 6-2 in 72 minutes. Krajinovic also ousted an American in the shape of Marcos Giron 7-6(2), 7-5.

With his win over McDonald, Medvedev extended his winning streak to eight. The Russian has lost only one of his 18 matches during the American hardcourt series - to Andrey Rublev in Cincinnati.

Medvedev was utterly dominant on serve against McDonald; he won 82% of his first-serve points and dropped a measly 10 points on his delivery throughout the match. McDonald did not get a break point throughout the encounter.

The American's service games, on the other hand, did not go as smoothly. Medvedev broke McDonald three times to clinch a comfortable win.

Filip Krajinovic, meanwhile, had a tough time against Marcos Giron. The American broke the Serb when he served for the match for the first time in the second set.

However, Krajinovic did not let that setback derail him and managed to close out the win in straight sets, moving into the third round of the Indian Wells Masters for the third time in his career.

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Filip Krajinovic during his match against Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open

The head-to-head between Daniil Medvedev and Filip Krajinovic is currently tied at 1-1. Krajinovic defeated the reigning US Open champion 6-3, 6-2 at Indian Wells in 2019.

The two players squared off for a second time at this year's Australian Open, where Krajinovic came from two sets down to take the match into a decider. However, Medvedev served up a bagel in the fifth set to snuff out the Serb's chances of a famous comeback.

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Filip Krajinovic could prove to be a formidable opponent in the slow conditions at Indian Wells. Hitting winners has proven to be very difficult, with long, grueling rallies the theme of the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev's monstrous first serve might not get as much purchase as it usually does, which would allow the Serb to create a few chances. Both players have spectacular backhands, and this match could feature thrilling crosscourt exchanges.

However, the Russian's superior athleticism and tactical acumen are likely to see him come out on top.

Also Read

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram