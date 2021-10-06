Indian Wells 2021: Hsieh Su-wei vs Madison Brengle preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Hsieh Su-wei vs Madison Brengle

Date: 6 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hsieh Su-wei vs Madison Brengle preview

Hsieh Su-wei and Madison Brengle will lock horns in the first round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

Hsieh has registered a few solid wins over the likes of Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters in recent weeks. That said, she hasn't quite managed to maintain her level for long periods and will be hoping to find some consistency in Indian Wells.

Against home-favorite Brengle, though, the Taiwanese will need to hit her stride quickly.

Madison Brengle

Brengle has had a decent season in 2021, including a run to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. The 31-year-old scored her first top-10 win in more than four years at SW19 when she beat countrywoman Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Brengle backed that up with a semifinal showing at the Thoureau Open and a quarterfinal run at the Columbus WTA 125K tournament. She will fancy her chances of beating an out-of-sorts opponent in Hsieh and advancing to the second round.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Madison Brengle head-to-head

Hsieh Su-Wei leads Madison Brengle in the current head-to-head by a 4-2 margin. That said, the two have only played once in the last six years -- at the 2017 China Open -- with the American winning in two tight sets.

Hsieh Su-wei vs Madison Brengle prediction

Hsieh will be eyeing a solid start to her campaign.

Hsieh Su-wei has struggled to produce her best tennis ever since reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. That said, she has shown glimpses of her best form in recent weeks.

She showed incredible fighting skills in her marathon win over Clijsters in Chicago last week, using her signature variety and to frustrate and eventually outlast the former World No. 1.

Playing against a defensive baseliner in the form of Madison Brengle, the Taiwanese will need to adopt a more dynamic approach. She will need to actively seek winners instead of relying on errors, which Brengle does not often cough up.

Hsieh's flat groundstrokes and nifty front-court game should give her a slight edge, but she will need to be at her best to avoid an early exit.

Prediction: Hsieh Su-wei to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram