Indian Wells 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (25) Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 10 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova preview

Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on 25th seed Veronika Kudermetova on Sunday, with a spot in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open up for grabs.

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 French Open.

Making her debut in Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek kicked off her campaign with a resounding 6-1 6-3 win over Petra Martic. While the Pole did lose her serve twice in the second set, including when she was serving for the match, she never really looked in any sort of danger.

Swiatek has been one of the most consistent players on the tour this year. She is the only woman to have made at least the fourth round of all four Grand Slams this year and has won two titles as well. The 20-year old has also been successful in doubles, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Swiatek will be eyeing a good result at Indian Wells to boost her chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals.

Veronika Kudermetova at the 2021 French Open.

Veronika Kudermetova also got off to a strong start in the Californian desert, winning her opening-round match against Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3.

The Russian made a pretty good start to the season, reaching the final in Abu Dhabi and winning her maiden title at the Charleston Open. She made the semifinals of the Istanbul Open the following week, but has failed to reach the quarterfinals of any event since then.

Kudermetova has enjoyed a lot of success in doubles though, reaching the final at Wimbledon and making a few deep runs in other tournaments as well.

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova head-to-head

Iga Swiatek and Veronika Kudermetova have played once before, with the head-to-head 1-0 in the Pole's favor. Swiatek won their only encounter at last year's US Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Veronika Kudermetova prediction

Swiatek won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2021 Italian Open.

Both Iga Swiatek and Veronika Kudermetova are known to play aggressive tennis from the baseline. But there's a difference in their hitting style. While the former Roland Garros winner incorporates considerable topspin into her shots, the Russian hits the ball extremely flat.

Also Read

Both players are comfortable at the net too. The slow and bouncy conditions, however, will favor Swiatek, and considering her form throughout the year, she's the favorite to win this match.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram