Indian Wells 2021: Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (24) Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 13 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers preview

24th seed Jelena Ostapenko will face off against USA's Shelby Rogers on Wednesday for a spot in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

In a battle of former Roland Garros winners, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated 2020 champion Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the quarterfinals. The Latvian was down a break in both sets but she managed to turn things around to record her first win over a top 10 player this year.

Ostapenko is also doing well in doubles at Indian Wells. She and partner Lyudmela Kichenok defeated the top-seeded Czech duo of Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday to advance to the semifinals.

Overall, Jelena Ostapenko is having a pretty good season in 2021. She won the WTA 500 title in Eastbourne and reached another final, at Luxembourg, in addition to producing good results in doubles too.

Shelby Rogers at the 2021 US Open.

Shelby Rogers, meanwhile, had to battle hard to defeat rising Canadian star and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. The American fought for more than two and a half hours before winning 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) to move on to the last eight.

Rogers is having the best season of her career so far, and her fourth-round win is another milestone; this is her first ever quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 level. With the opportunity to reach the biggest semifinal of her career on the horizon, the American will be extra motivated in her next match.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko and Shelby Rogers have played each other twice before, and their head-to-head currently stands at 2-0 in favor of the Latvian. However, this will be their first match on hardcourt.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Jelena Ostapenko has reached two finals this year.

Jelena Ostapenko and Shelby Rogers have already played against each other at Indian Wells this year; they met in the first round of doubles, with the Latvian's team winning. Needless to say, both of them know what to expect against each other in these conditions.

Ostapenko is playing her usual aggressive game this week, but with more control and precision. Her serve, which is a liability at times, has been steady throughout the tournament. Just seven double faults across three matches is a really good stat for the Latvian.

Rogers on her part has recorded wins over some big names this season, including Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari. But after each of those wins, the American lost immediately in the next round.

Now with another big-name scalp in the form of Leylah Fernandez under her belt, it remains to be seen if history will repeat itself.

Rogers is capable of handling big hitters like Ostapenko, there's little doubt about that. But when the former Roland Garros champion is on fire - like she has been this week - there isn't much that her opponents can do.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid