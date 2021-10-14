Indian Wells 2021: Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (24) Jelena Ostapenko vs (27) Victoria Azarenka

Date: 15 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Ostapenko at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

24th seed Jelena Ostapenko will face off against 27th seed Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Ostapenko got the better of American Shelby Rogers in their quarterfinal clash, which featured frequent momentum shifts. The Latvian won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the last four in Indian Wells for the first time in her career.

Ostapenko looked down and out as she trailed 1-3, 0-40 while serving in the final set. However, she staged a spectacular turnaround, fending off those break points and winning five games in a row to win the match.

Ostapenko is now just one win away from her third final of the year as well as the biggest final of her career since reaching the championship round of the 2018 Miami Open.

Azarenka at the BNP Paribas Open.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka posted a rather straightforward 6-4, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula in their quarterfinal encounter. The former World No. 1 has not dropped a set en route to the semifinals.

After a resurgent 2020 season, the Belarusian has failed to hit those heights this year. Prior to Indian Wells, her best results this year were a fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros and a couple of semifinal showings at WTA tour events.

Azarenka is a two-time champion at Indian Wells and she will be hoping to keep her shot at a third title alive with a win over Ostapenko.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka have played each other just once before, with the head-to-head 1-0 in the Belarusian's favor. She won their only encounter in straight sets at Roland Garros in 2019.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Ostapenko at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka both like to play aggressively, but the former World No. 1 exercises a lot more restraint than the Latvian. Azarenka waits for the perfect opportunity to strike after moving her opponents around the court with her powerful groundstrokes. The Latvian, on the other hand, goes for broke off almost every shot.

Ostapenko's serve was a liability in her quarterfinal match, and if she serves poorly against the Belarusian, who is an excellent returner, she will find herself in deep trouble. The 24-year-old Latvian managed to escape defeat in the previous round against Shelby Rogers, but she'll find it difficult to do so against a player of Azarenka's caliber.

In a contest between two big-hitters, Azarenka's experience could give her the edge over her younger opponent.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram