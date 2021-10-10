Indian Wells 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: 11 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Top seed Karolina Pliskova will take on World No. 115 Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday with a spot in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open up for grabs.

The Czech has turned her season around in fine fashion following a slow start. the The former World No. 1 has carried the momentum she gained from a runner-up finish at Wimbledon into the North American hardcourt swing. She reached the final in Montreal, the semifinals in Cincinnati and the quarterfinals at the US Open.

Pliskova began her Indian Wells campaign with a strong 7-5, 6-2 win over World No. 106 Magdalena Frech.

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates a win at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

Pliskova's third-round opponent, Beatriz Haddad Maia achieved her highest ranking of 58 in 2017. Currently languishing at 115th, the Brazilian has mainly plied her trade on the ITF circuit.

The 25-year-old has a 63-18 win-loss record for the year, which includes five titles spread across the ITF $60,000 and $25,000 levels.

The southpaw won a couple of qualification matches this week to make it into the main draw, where she made short work of Egypt's Mayar Sherif 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Karolina Pliskova leads Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-0 in the head-to-head, having blown away the Brazilian 6-1, 6-1 in their solitary encounter at the 2018 Australian Open.

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Karolina Pliskova in action at the BNP Paribas Open

By dint of ranking and form, Karolina Pliskova is the heavy favorite to come through this contest.

The Wimbledon runner-up struggled on serve against Frech, committing six double faults and being broken twice. Pliskova needs to avoid such lapses against Haddad Maia, who possesses the kind of game that could trouble the World No. 3.

Haddad Maia has an efficient lefty serve and likes to grind down her opponents from the back of the court. The Brazilian will look to move the lanky Czech all over the court in order to eke out errors from her racquet.

However, if Pliskova can get her booming serves working and keep the unforced errors at bay, Haddad Maia shouldn't stand much of a chance.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram