Indian Wells 2021: Ons Jabeur vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (12) Ons Jabeur vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: 12 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

12th seed Ons Jabeur will take on qualifier Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Jabeur is in the midst of a career-best season, having lifted her maiden WTA title and broken into the top 15 for the first time in 2021. The Tunisian has had some good results on the American hardcourts as well, and will be looking to continue her rich vein of form.

Jabeur produced a dominant display in her last match against Danielle Collins, and will enter this fourth-round contest brimming with confidence.

Anna Kalinskaya has already won five matches this week.

Anna Kalinskaya, on her part, has put together a solid run of her own by reaching the Round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career.

The Russian came through the qualification rounds, before scoring tight three-set upsets over the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Viktorija Golubic. She now finds herself one win away from a second quarterfinal of the season.

Ons Jabeur vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Ons Jabeur and Anna Kalinskaya, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ons Jabeur vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Ons Jabeur will be a firm favourite in this contest.

Following a slew of high-profile exits, Ons Jabeur is now the highest seed remaining in her quarter.

Jabeur has performed exceptionally at WTA 250 and 500 events this season, and will be sensing the opportunity to make a breakthrough on the big stage this week. Her aggressive approach has worked well at Indian Wells so far, and she will look to step out all guns blazing on Tuesday too.

In Anna Kalinskaya, the Tunisian faces a relatively inexperienced opponent. But the Russian has shown incredible fighting skills in her matches this week and is unlikely to go down without a fight.

Also Read

Kalinskaya has solid groundstrokes off both wings, but she will need to come up with a special performance to fend off Jabeur's power and finesse.

Prediction: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid