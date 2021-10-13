Indian Wells 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (22) Alex de Minaur

Date: 13 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview

Tsitsipas at the 2021 Barcelona Open.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against 22nd seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

An unwell Tsitsipas staged an incredible comeback from a set and a break down to defeat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and progress to the fourth round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old was clearly hampered by illness in the first set, and his shotmaking suffered.

After going down a break early in the second, it seemed like Tsitsipas was about to lose in straight sets. However, he turned the match around and found some of his best tennis when he needed it the most to keep his Indian Wells campaign alive.

Alex de Minaur at the 2021 French Open.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur had little difficulty moving past Cristian Garin in the third round, defeating the Chilean 6-4 6-2. The Australian is now into the fourth round of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career.

It was also the first time De Minaur has won two matches on the trot since his title run at Eastbourne in June. The Australian has struggled mightily since then, winning just one of his eight matches prior to Indian Wells.

But with a couple of straight-sets wins under his belt in the Californian desert, the Australian appears to be regaining some confidence ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur have faced each other five times, with the Greek dominating their head-to-head 5-0. Tsitsipas did not drop a single set in their two meetings this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Tsitsipas at the 2021 Australian Open.

Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur are aiming to reach the quarterfinals in Indian Wells for the first time. For the Australian, a win would ensure his first-ever berth in the last-eight of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Tsitsipas has dominated this matchup in the past, but considering the fact that he is unwell and played a lengthy match against Fabio Fognini, he might not have it too easy against de Minaur. The Australian is renowned for his speed and retrieving skills, and will look to engage Tsitsipas in long baseline rallies.

The Greek, on his part, will look to play aggressively to keep the points short. Tsitsipas posted some decent serving numbers in his previous match, including 10 aces. He will need more of the same against the Australian.

Also Read

Tsitsipas is by far the superior player and as long as he is not too hampered by his illness, he should be able to continue his dominance over de Minaur and move into the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram