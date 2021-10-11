Indian Wells 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details
Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (25) Fabio Fognini
Date: 12 October 2021
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
Round: Third round (Round of 32)
Venue: Indian Wells, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $8,761,725
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini preview
Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against 25th seed Fabio Fognini in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.
Tsitsipas has progressed beyond the second round at Indian Wells for the first time, winning his opening round match against Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4. After a comfortable first set, the Greek was down 1-3 in the second. However, he staged a fine comeback to wrap up the match in straight sets.
Tsitsipas has had the best season of his career so far, reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and winning his first Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo. With very few early exits from tournaments, the 23-year-old is also the tour leader in matches won.
Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, earned a hard fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff to end his two-match losing skid.
The Italian has struggled on the tour this season, with several early exits and just one quarterfinal appearance. He will face a stern test against Tsitsipas, who is been one of the best players in the world right now.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head
Stefanos Tsitsipas currently leads Fabio Fognini 2-0 in the head-to-head. Their last match was over two years ago, and the 23-year-old has won both of their encounters in straight sets.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini prediction
Stefanos Tsitsipas is the overwhelming favorite going into the match against Fabio Fognini, based on his form this year as well as his record against the temperamental Italian. The Greek's all-court game usually holds up well against Fognini's baseline power.
Tsitsipas also has the edge when it comes to serving, especially off the first serve. The 23-year-old enjoys dictating rallies with his pinpoint groundstrokes, and he often goes to the net to switch things up.
But despite his poor season so far, Fognini is an unpredictable player who is capable of producing an upset on any given day. Tsitsipas would have to be wary of the veteran, but if he keeps playing his best tennis - like he has done for most of the season - he should be able to handle the challenge.
Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsips to win in straight sets.