Indian Wells 2021: Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez

Date: 7 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $9,146,125

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez preview

Tommy Paul and Feliciano Lopez will square off in an exciting clash of generations in the first round of the 2021 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Paul is making his main-draw debut at his home event and will be hoping to put on a strong show. The American has suffered first-round exits in his last two main-draw appearances, and will look to find some form on the hardcourts in Indian Wells.

Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez, meanwhile, enters the tournament on the back of four consecutive main-draw losses, dating back to July. Much like Paul, Lopez, too, will be looking to find his game in the American city.

The Spaniard has a decent record at Indian Wells, where he reached the quarterfinals back in 2015. He also made it to the fourth round in the 2018 edition of the competition and could well cause a few problems for Paul on Thursday.

Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez head-to-head

Feliciano Lopez leads Tommy Paul in their current head-to-head by a slender 1-0 margin. The duo's only previous meeting came at the 2020 Antwerp Open, with the Spaniard winning in straight sets.

Tommy Paul vs Feliciano Lopez prediction

Paul possesses a solid all-court game.

Taking into account both players' recent form and style of play, this encounter could go down to the wire.

Neither player likes engaging in extended rallies and instead tries to finish points off the first chance they get. Both Paul and Lopez are capable volleyers and like coming to the net.

Paul is the more powerful of the two players and will look to dictate the rallies using his big forehand. Lopez, on his part, will need to serve big and use his slice often to keep Paul on the backfoot.

However, the Spaniard is a pale shadow of the player who reached a career-high No. 12 back in 2015, and he will likely be outgunned by the young American.

Prediction: Tommy Paul to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram