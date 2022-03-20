Indian Wells 2022: 2 positives Rafael Nadal can draw on from his thrilling semi-final win over Carlos Alcaraz

Is Rafael Nadal even human? Champions have this quintessential ability to add another gear when they find themselves in a precarious position. There are very few better problem solvers than the 21-time Major champion. The key to his success over the years has been his attitude; he has always been keen to seek solutions rather than play the victim card.

Rafael Nadal demonstrated his problem-solving skills in spades in his sensational three-set win over Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal at Indian Wells. With the win, the Spaniard extended his perfect start to the season to 20-0. In challenging, windy conditions, Nadal overcame his young compatriot 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In the final, Nadal will lock horns with Taylor Fritz as he eyes a record-equaling 37th Masters 1000 title. Fritz defeated Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 in the other semifinal to book a place in his maiden Masters 1000 final.

As Nadal and Fritz gear up to face each other in the final at Indian Wells, let’s dive deeper into two positives Nadal can take from his thrilling win over Alcaraz.

#1 Rafael Nadal played his best match of the tournament

BNP Paribas Open - Day 1

Before facing Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal played below par throughout the tournament. The Spaniard survived a massive scare in his opener against Sebastian Korda, being just a game away from elimination in the deciding set. While he got better as the tournament progressed, the Spaniard was nowhere near his best.

Facing his biggest test at the Indian Wells Masters this year, the Spaniard needed to be at his absolute best to stop an in-form Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal made a slow start to the match, losing his opening service game. However, his aggression helped him turn the situation around as he bagged the opening set 6-4.

After losing the second set, the reigning Australian Open champion raised his level when it mattered most to play a breathtaking brand of tennis. Demonstrating phenomenal skills at the net, Nadal managed to break Alcaraz in the eighth game. One break of serve was enough for Nadal as he won the deciding set 6-3 to reach his 53rd Masters 1000 final.

Against Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal played his best match of the tournament, regaining some of the form we witnessed in Acapulco. When he takes on Fritz on Sunday, he can draw a lot of confidence from the hard-fought win over his compatriot.

#2 Nadal was outstanding at the net against Alcaraz

BNP Paribas Open - Day 11

Predominantly referred to as a baseliner throughout his career, Nadal isn’t credited enough for his skills at the net. However, his game at the net, especially in the deciding set, made the difference in his clash against Alcaraz. Displaying tremendous hand speed and finesse at the net, Nadal won a whopping 10 out of 14 points at the net in the third set.

Being crystal clear about his shot selection, Nadal chose the right moments to step in and finish points at the net. Alcaraz was good in the semifinals, but Nadal was simply better.

The way Nadal finished points at the net, especially during the second half of the deciding set, should give him a lot of satisfaction and belief ahead of the final in Indian Wells.

Can Nadal continue his winning run to claim his fourth title of the season against Fritz? An intriguing final clash awaits us in the Californian desert!

