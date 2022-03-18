Indian Wells 2022: 3 things Carlos Alcaraz needs to do to upset Rafael Nadal in the semifinals

21-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will lock horns with rising star Carlos Alcaraz in an all-Spanish semi-final clash at the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

Nadal defeated an upbeat Nick Kyrgios in three thrilling sets to extend his winning run to 19-0 this season and continue his pursuit of a 37th Masters 1000 crown.

The 35-year-old was not at his best against the Australian but did enough to pull through. In the process, the World No. 4 reached his 76th Masters 1000 semifinal.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile beat defending champion, Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-3. The teenager is yet to drop a set at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden so far this fortnight and is currently on a nine-match winning streak.

Ahead of the battle, let’s dive deeper into three things Alcaraz needs to do against Nadal to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz must pepper Nadal’s backhand wing

BNP Paribas Open - Carlos Alcaraz in action against Cameron Norrie

Both Nadal and Alcaraz possess an extremely physical game. Nadal’s bludgeoning forehand is his biggest weapon and has tormented numerous opponents over the years. The 13-time French Open champion uses his heavy topspin forehand not only to set up points, but also to hit clean winners.

Alcaraz, therefore, must try and stay away from Nadal’s forehand, thereby curtailing the Spaniard's offense. Instead, the teenager should pepper Nadal’s backhand wing using his crosscourt forehand. Novak Djokovic executed this strategy brilliantly in his win over Nadal in Paris last year and Alcaraz can take a leaf out of the Serb's book.

Nadal does not have a weak backhand per se, but it is far less lethal than his forehand. Considering the slow conditions in Indian Wells, Nadal might try to run around a few backhands, which could open up the court for Alcaraz to hit clean winners if he's in a position do so.

#2 Alcaraz needs to attack Nadal’s second serve

BNP Paribas Open - Rafael Nadal

One of the main reasons behind Nadal’s massive success is his ability to win points on his second serve. Nadal has won 57.32% of points on his second serve in his career, more than any player on the ATP tour.

Alcaraz, on his part, will have to step out of his comfort zone and attack Nadal’s second serve to put the Spaniard under pressure.

Nadal will likely pepper Alcaraz’s backhand by serving out wide on the ad court, but if the teenager stays aggressive and gets deep returns back in play, he can take control of the points.

#3 Alcaraz must move forward at every opportunity

Alcaraz does not have any visible weaknesses in his game. Not only is he strong from the baseline, but he is also effective at the net. Against Nadal, who is a master tactician, Alcaraz must be willing to take risks and change up his style of play.

The surface in Indian Wells is slow and bouncy, which makes it difficult for players to hit through their opponents. The 18-year-old should therefore pounce on any chance he has to come forward and finish points at the net.

Edited by Arvind Sriram