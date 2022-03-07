Indian Wells 2022: 5 favorites for the men's singles title featuring Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev

The 2022 Indian Wells Masters is right around the corner. Rafael Nadal is the only member of the "Big 3" competing in the tournament. Roger Federer is still recovering from his knee surgery and Novak Djokovic is unable to enter the country due to the vaccine mandate for foreign arrivals in the US.

The next generation of players have made their presence felt at the Masters 1000 tournaments over the last two years. Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have won multiple titles at this level.

Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berretiini and Jannik Sinner have reached the finals of the Masters 1000 tournaments, but are yet to emerge victorious and will be hungry for more success. Carlos Alcaraz won his first ATP 500 event a couple of weeks ago and will be aiming to continue his rather quick rise to the top of the game.

There are quite a few challengers, but five of them are a cut above the rest at the moment to lift the trophy in Indian Wells. Here are the five best players who'll be contending for the title:

Cameron Norrie at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters.

Cameron Norrie made a disappointing start to the year as he lost all three of his ATP Cup group ties, followed by an opening-round exit from the Australian Open. He won his first match of the year at the Rotterdam Open and made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Norrie started to turn his season around at the Delray Beach Open. The Brit won his third career title there, defeating players like Sebastian Korda and Reilly Opelka along the way. He continued his good run of form at the Mexican Open as well, where he lost in the finals to Nadal after beating players like Isner and Tsitsipas along the way.

In the final against Nadal, the Brit fought well but came up short against the Spaniard. Nevertheless, he has raised his level just in time for his upcoming title defense at Indian Wells, for which he is now among the favorites.

#4 - Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime started the year by playing a key role in Canada's triumph at the ATP Cup. At the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time, losing to Daniil Medvedev in a close match.

At the Rotterdam Open, he made it to the final after scoring wins over Andy Murray, Norrie and Rublev. Prior to this, Auger-Aliassime had lost all eight of his finals in straight sets. That wasn't the case this time, as he defeated Tsitsipas to win his maiden career title.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment



#abnamrowtt A moment to remember 🤩The moment @felixtennis defeated Tsitsipas to win the Rotterdam 2022 title! A moment to remember 🤩The moment @felixtennis defeated Tsitsipas to win the Rotterdam 2022 title!#abnamrowtt https://t.co/XCbNlIhJil

The Canadian made it to the final of the Open 13 Provence next, but lost to Rublev in two tight sets. Auger-Aliassime has taken his game to the next level over the last few months, making crucial improvements to his serve, tactics and mental game. He will be one of the contenders for the title in Indian Wells.

#3 - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev began the 2022 season with a shock loss to Ugo Humbert in the ATP Cup. He recovered well to remain undefeated in singles for the rest of the tournament, eventually exiting in the semifinals.

At the Australian Open, he had a shot at becoming the World No. 1. He made it to the final in Melbourne for the second straight year. Up against Nadal in the championship round, Medvedev won the first couple of sets. However, the Spaniard staged a stunning comeback to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

The Russian competed at the Mexican Open after that, where he once again had an opportunity to ascend to the top of the rankings. Medvedev made it to the semifinals, while Novak Djokovic, who was competing in Dubai, lost in the quarterfinals. This led to the 2021 US Open winner becoming the new World No. 1 player.

Medvedev squared off against Nadal once again in the semi-finals. This time he lost in straight sets. So far, he has underperformed in Indian Wells, as it is the only major hardcourt tournament where he hasn't reached the quarterfinals.

While Medvedev hasn't won a title this year either, his record on hardcourts over the past year has been outstanding, so it would be unwise to count him out.

#2 - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andrey Rublev tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of 2021, which hampered his preparation for the new season. He didn't participate in any warm-up events before the Australian Open. At the season's first Grand Slam, the Russian was knocked out in the third round by Marin Cilic.

Rublev next competed at the Rotterdam Open, where his title defense ended in the semifinals with a loss to Auger-Aliassime. His next tournament was the Open 13 Provence, where he defeated Auger-Aliassime in the final to lift his first title of the season. He won the doubles title as well.

Rublev carried this momentum to Dubai, where he won his second title on the trot. Currently on a nine-match winning streak, the Russian will be a leading contender to go all the way in Indian Wells.

#1 - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is a three-time champion at the Indian Wells Masters.

Rafael Nadal cut short his 2021 season in August to recover from an injury. He made a comeback at an exhibition event in Dubai in December, but lost both of his matches. The Spaniard even tested positive for COVID-19 at the conclusion of the tournament.

Heading into the 2022 season, despite his stature as a great champion, expectations were measured. However, Rafael Nadal once again demonstrated why he's one of the best to ever play the game.

At the Melbourne Summer Set, he won his 89th career title. While the victory made him one of the favorites to win the Australian Open, he wasn't at the top of the list just yet.

At the season's first Grand Slam, the Spaniard made it through some tough matches to reach the final once again. Up against Medvedev, Nadal lost the first two sets, but raised his level over the course of the match in a spectacular turnaround. Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking the record for most slam titles and also completed a double career Grand Slam.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second





: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis



#AO2022 Another chapter is written @RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. Another chapter is written 🏆@RafaelNadal defeats Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 to win his second #AusOpen title in an epic lasting five hours and 24 minutes. 🎥: @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis #AO2022 https://t.co/OlMvhlGe6r

Nadal competed in Mexico next, where he won the title without dropping a set, a feat he achieved for the 30th time. He has a 15-0 win-loss record in 2022 so far and it's his best-ever start to the season. Heading into Indian Wells, where he's a three-time champion, the Spaniard is the man to beat.

Based on his current form, Nadal is the overwhelming favorite to win his fourth title in Indian Wells and of the year as well.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan