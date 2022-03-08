Indian Wells 2022: Ana Konjuh vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Ana Konjuh vs Alize Cornet.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Ana Konjuh vs Alize Cornet preview

World No. 34 Alize Cornet will take on 48th-ranked Ana Konjuh in a blockbuster first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 32-year-old Cornet, who is mulling retirement, reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open in January. With big wins over former World No. 1s Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep, the Frenchwoman showed she can still pack a punch.

Cornet, however, failed to replicate those efforts in subsequent tournaments, winning just one match in three events. She will look to shake off the rust and make an impact in the North American hardcourt swing.

Konjuh serves at the 2022 Australian Open

Former World No. 20 Konjuh, meanwhile, has been working her way up the ladder following multiple elbow surgeries. The 24-year-old Croat showed flashes of her best during her run to the final in Belgrade and the semifinals in San Jose last year.

Konjuh began the new season by reaching back-to-back quarterfinals in Melbourne and Adelaide in the lead-up to the Australian Open. Since then, however, she has gone quiet, managing just a couple of wins in three tournaments.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



A neck and neck third set ends in a 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) win for Ana Konjuh over No.6 seed Marketa Vondrousova



#AdelaideTennis Spicy start to Day 3 of the Adelaide International 2 🌶A neck and neck third set ends in a 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) win for Ana Konjuh over No.6 seed Marketa Vondrousova Spicy start to Day 3 of the Adelaide International 2 🌶A neck and neck third set ends in a 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) win for Ana Konjuh over No.6 seed Marketa Vondrousova 💪#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/ZYKGFRoYSa

Konjuh will be keen to draw inspiration from her early-season form as she embarks on her Indian Wells campaign.

Ana Konjuh vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Cornet leads the head-to-head against Konjuh 1-0. She won their only meeting 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships in 2015.

Ana Konjuh vs Alize Cornet prediction

Konjuh in action at 2022 Adelaide International 2

One of the cleanest hitters of the ball on the women's circuit, Ana Konjuh is blessed with plenty of power, which she uses to dictate the rallies.

However, the Croat is still searching for consistency as she works her way back to the top of the sport. Her serve, in particular, has fluctuated in her last few matches. While she had a great serving performances in her win over Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the Qatar Open, she struggled during her second-round loss to Anett Kontaveit. The Croat also committed six double faults in her three-set loss to Katie Boulter in the first round in Lyon last week.

She clearly needs to put up better serving numbers if she wants to knock out Cornet. Although the veteran Frenchwoman's serve is a liability, she is an excellent returner and is highly efficient at redirecting her opponents' pace.

Cornet's speed and defense could make life difficult for Konjuh. However, she doesn't have any rhythm coming into this tournament.

If Konjuh can produce a decent performance and keep a check on her unforced errors, she should be able to seal the victory.

Prediction: Ana Konjuh to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra