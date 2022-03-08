Indian Wells 2022: Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details
Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $8,369,455
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette preview
The first round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open will see Andrea Petkovic take on Magda Linette.
Petkovic made a strong start to the season by reaching the last eight of the Melbourne Summer Set, but results have dried up since then. The German lost in the opening round of the Qatar Open last month after qualifying and will be hoping to redicover her form in Indian Wells.
Linette, meanwhile, has endured a rough start to the season and is yet to win consecutive main-draw matches in 2022. The Pole has shown flashes of her best tennis in wins over Alison Riske and Anastasija Sevastova, but her progress has been halted by untimely injuries.
Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Petkovic leads Linette 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The German beat her opponent in straight sets at the Birmingham Classic in 2016.
Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette prediction
Neither of the two players have a good past record at the BNP Paribas Open. A win will help either match their best performances at the tournament.
Petkovic will have an extra bit of motivation as she is playing her final year on tour. The German showed some resurgence last season, winning her seventh WTA title in Romania.
While the German's consistent baseline-oriented game is best suited for clay, she is more than capable of playing attacking tennis as well. This was evident in her recent wins over big-hitting players like Rebecca Peterson and Liudmila Samsonova. Against a slightly out-of-sorts opponent like Linette, she will likely step up her aggression.
For Linette, the key will be to hang around in rallies long enough to frustrate her opponent. The Pole has done well against flat-hitting opponents such as Riske and Aliaksandra Sasnovic in recent weeks, but Petkovic presents a different set of challenges.
Serving numbers will also be key as neither player possesses the most powerful serve. This one has the makings of a close affair, but Petkovic's experience and better form coming into the contest makes her a slight favorite.
Prediction: Petkovic to win in three sets.