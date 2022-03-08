Indian Wells 2022: Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette preview

The first round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open will see Andrea Petkovic take on Magda Linette.

Petkovic made a strong start to the season by reaching the last eight of the Melbourne Summer Set, but results have dried up since then. The German lost in the opening round of the Qatar Open last month after qualifying and will be hoping to redicover her form in Indian Wells.

Linette is yet to win consecutive matches in 2022.

Linette, meanwhile, has endured a rough start to the season and is yet to win consecutive main-draw matches in 2022. The Pole has shown flashes of her best tennis in wins over Alison Riske and Anastasija Sevastova, but her progress has been halted by untimely injuries.

Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette head-to-head

Petkovic leads Linette 1-0 in their current head-to-head. The German beat her opponent in straight sets at the Birmingham Classic in 2016.

Andrea Petkovic vs Magda Linette prediction

Petkovic does not boast of a great past record at Indian Wells.

Neither of the two players have a good past record at the BNP Paribas Open. A win will help either match their best performances at the tournament.

Petkovic will have an extra bit of motivation as she is playing her final year on tour. The German showed some resurgence last season, winning her seventh WTA title in Romania.

While the German's consistent baseline-oriented game is best suited for clay, she is more than capable of playing attacking tennis as well. This was evident in her recent wins over big-hitting players like Rebecca Peterson and Liudmila Samsonova. Against a slightly out-of-sorts opponent like Linette, she will likely step up her aggression.

For Linette, the key will be to hang around in rallies long enough to frustrate her opponent. The Pole has done well against flat-hitting opponents such as Riske and Aliaksandra Sasnovic in recent weeks, but Petkovic presents a different set of challenges.

Serving numbers will also be key as neither player possesses the most powerful serve. This one has the makings of a close affair, but Petkovic's experience and better form coming into the contest makes her a slight favorite.

Prediction: Petkovic to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee