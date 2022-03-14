Indian Wells 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (28) Frances Tiafoe.

Date: 15 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Rublev at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on home favorite Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the season, Rublev has caught fire in recent weeks. A third-round exit from the Australian Open was followed by a semi-final appearance in Rotterdam. At the Open 13 Provence, Rublev won both the singles and doubles titles and continued his winning ways in Dubai, securing a second singles title on the trot.

At the Indian Wells Masters, the Russian defeated Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to notch up his 10th consecutive victory.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



7th seed



Gets the winner of Tiafoe/Nakashima!



#IndianWells Off and running7th seed @AndreyRublev97 moves into R3 with a 7-5 6-4 win over Koepfer...Gets the winner of Tiafoe/Nakashima! Off and running 💪7th seed @AndreyRublev97 moves into R3 with a 7-5 6-4 win over Koepfer...Gets the winner of Tiafoe/Nakashima!#IndianWells https://t.co/t6CjVk9vtG

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Australian Open.

Frances Tiafoe's 2022 season has been rather disappointing. After opening-round losses at the two ATP 250 events in Adelaide, he won his first match of the year at the Australian Open. The American lost in the second round to compatriot Taylor Fritz.

Following the conclusion of his campaign Down Under, Tiafoe announced a break from tennis to recover from an elbow injury. He made a winning comeback at the Indian Wells Masters, where, after a first-round bye, he defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He won their solitary meeting in the third round of the 2021 US Open in five sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Rublev's form over the last month has made him the overwhelming favorite to win this contest.

Tiafoe hasn't lived up to his potential so far. While he made a winning return following an injury, it was against an opponent who hasn't had the best results this season.

Tiafoe scored a huge upset win over Rublev in New York last year, but that was at the beginning of the Russian's slump towards the end of 2021. The World No. 7 is in incredible form at the moment and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Both players rely on their powerful first serves and big forehands to dictate points. Rublev's second serve can be a liability at times, which the American will be aiming to exploit.

Rublev also tends to pile on errors if he's having a bad day, but he hasn't had one in a long time. The Russian has momentum on his side and is likely to breeze past Tiafoe without much fuss.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra