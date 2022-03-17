Indian Wells 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (33) Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: 18 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Rublev at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev will take on Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Friday.

Rublev has been in phenomenal form over the last few weeks. The Russian won titles in Marseille and Dubai prior to competing in California.

At the Indian Wells Masters, Rublev defeated Dominik Koepfer and Frances Tiafoe in straight sets after a first-round bye. Up against Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round, the World No. 7 was tested but prevailed 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals in the desert for the first time.

The result against Hurkacz also marked his 12th consecutive win.

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set.

Grigor Dimitrov made a strong start to the season by reaching the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set. However, he failed to win back-to-back matches in his next three tournaments as he suffered early exits.

The former World No. 3 appears to have found his groove in Indian Wells. Originally set to face Tommy Paul in the first round, Dimitrov ended up getting a bye after being moved to Novak Djokovic's spot in the draw following the Serb's withdrawal.

Dimitrov defeated Jordan Thompson and Alexander Bublik in straight sets to advance to the fourth round, where he faced off against John Isner. Against the big-serving American, Dimitrov put up a great performance to win 6-3, 7-6(6) and reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells for the second year in a row.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The two have met four times previously, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2. Rublev won their most recent encounter 6-2, 7-5 at the 2019 China Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

While Dimitrov has been playing well recently, Rublev has been on a roll for the last month or so. As such, he'll be the firm favorite to win this contest.

Rublev's consistent and controlled aggression has yielded excellent results. He's not made too many errors and his forehand has been on fire. The Russian has also served much better than the Bulgarian in this tournament so far.

Dimitrov has the tools to do well against top players, but has a tendency to underperform. He'll need to be extremely proactive and not allow Rublev to take control of the rallies.

The 30-year-old is an excellent mover around the court. If he's able to infuse some variety in his game and not give the World No. 7 any rhythm, he may have a shot at winning this contest.

En route to the semifinals last year, Dimitrov upset a higher-ranked Russian in Daniil Medvedev. It's unlikely he'll do the same this time around.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

