Indian Wells 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (11) Hubert Hurkacz.

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Rublev at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

The last few weeks have seen Rublev turn into a winning machine. Prior to competing in the Indian Wells Masters, he won the singles and doubles title at the Open 13 Provence. He also picked up his second title on the trot at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After a first-round bye, Rublev kicked off his Indian Wells challenge by defeating Dominik Koepfer in straight sets in the second round. The Russian faced off against Frances Tiafoe in the third round and won 6-3, 6-4. He's on a 11-match winning streak heading into this clash.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



is now 11-0 after getting past Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 to reach R4 in



Next up: Hurkacz! Rublev en fuego @AndreyRublev97 is now 11-0 after getting past Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 to reach R4 in #IndianWells Next up: Hurkacz! Rublev en fuego 🔥@AndreyRublev97 is now 11-0 after getting past Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 to reach R4 in #IndianWells!Next up: Hurkacz! https://t.co/bvIyZBGiu0

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Hubert Hurkacz started the year on a positive note by leading Poland to the ATP Cup semifinals. However, he made second-round exits from the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open in his next two tournaments. The Pole bounced back by reaching the semifinals in Dubai.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



saves 2 set points to overcome Johnson 7-6 6-3 to reach R4 for the third year running...



#IndianWells Working his way through @HubertHurkacz saves 2 set points to overcome Johnson 7-6 6-3 to reach R4 for the third year running... Working his way through 👍@HubertHurkacz saves 2 set points to overcome Johnson 7-6 6-3 to reach R4 for the third year running...#IndianWells https://t.co/hU9pDh3qRS

At the Indian Wells Masters, Hurkacz was tested in the second round, needing three sets to get past Oscar Otte. Against Steve Johnson in the third round, he needed to save a couple of set points before winning the first set. The 25-year-old played much better in the next set to win the match 7-6 (7), 6-3.

He's made it to the fourth round at Indian Wells for the third straight year.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

The two have met thrice before, with Hurkacz leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Rublev won their most recent encounter at last month's Dubai Open in three sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Rublev's form over the past month makes him the firm favorite to win this contest. The Russian is way ahead of Hurkacz, even though the latter has stepped up his game recently as well.

Hurkacz possesses a better serve than Rublev and will rely on it to win some easy points. He's already hit 29 aces in his two matches so far, compared to just 14 for the World No. 7.

Both players are big hitters, though Rublev is more proactive with his aggressive approach. Hurkacz has a more versatile game plan, though he tends to be more defensive minded. If the Pole manages to neutralize his opponent's big forehand, he'll have a shot at victory.

Rublev has momentum on his side given the winning streak he has accumulated. He's playing with authority and confidence, and while Hurkacz has the weapons to trouble him, it's unlikely he'll hand the Russian his first defeat in a while.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra