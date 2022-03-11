Indian Wells 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her BNP Paribas Open campaign on Saturday against World No. 46 Jasmine Paolini.

It has been a quiet season so far for Sabalenka. The World No. 3 has failed to show the form that took her to the Wimbledon and US Open semifinals last year.

She has a 6-5 win-loss record for the year, with her best performance of the season being a quarterfinal finish at the Qatar Open.

Clearly, the Belarusian is yet to hit her stride in 2022 and will hope that the Indian Wells Open is the tournament where she gets back into rhythm.

Jasmine Paolini in action at the BNP Paribas Open

26-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, achieved a career-high ranking of 44 last month. She has been gradually making her presence felt on the tour for quite some time now.

Last year, Paolini lifted her maiden WTA title at Portoroz and went on to end the season with a semifinal at Courmayeur and a quarterfinal at Linz.

After some early exits this year, the World No. 46 made it all the way to the last eight in Lyon earlier this month.

Paolini has now carried that momentum into Indian Wells as evident from her strong showing in the first round on Thursday. Converting all five of her break points, the Italian ran away to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Katie Boulter.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

Sabalenka and Paolini are tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian edged Sabalenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2) at the Ilkley Trophy in 2017. The Belarusian turned the tables on her in 2020 with a 6-4, 6-4 win on her way to winning the title at Linz.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Aryna Sabalenka during a press interaction ahead of the BNP Paribas Open.

By dint of her ranking and experience, Sabalenka should have the edge in this match. However, the Belarusian hasn't been at her best lately, which doesn't make her the outright favorite to come through.

Sabalenka has found it difficult to control her aggression, having racked up a high number of unforced errors in her matches this season. Her serve, too, has been very fragile, leading to too many double faults.

If there is a recurrence of these issues, the World No. 3 could be in trouble. With her counterpunching skills and quick speed around the court, the Italian could make life difficult for Sabalenka.

Paolini will look to engage the second seed in long rallies to force her into errors. But if Sabalenka is able to find her range right from the start, this match could be over in a flash.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra